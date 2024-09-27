“Twilight of the Gods:” a mythical battle brought to life

Netflix’s “Twilight of the Gods” is a bold animated dive into Norse mythology, directed by Zack Snyder. It takes on the ultimate mythological showdown, Ragnarök — the destruction of Midgard and Asgard, the fall of the gods, and their battle against giants and the forces of nature. With its unique animation style, intense violence and dynamic female lead, “Twilight of the Gods” is far from your typical retelling of mythology. While there is a lot to admire, there are also a few things that might make you hit pause.

One of the first notable points is the animation, which is reminiscent of “Samurai Jack” but with a modern twist. It has that angular, minimalist vibe, which works well for some and feels lazy to others. It strikes a balance between the stripped-back style of “Samurai Jack” and the darker, more detailed action of “Castlevania.” The show, if anything, is a beauty to look at visually — something that is missed in most modern American-based adult animation.

The show does not shy away from graphic content, and that is a bit of a sticking point for some viewers. The violence is intense, and the sex is equally in-your-face. For some, it feels gratuitous. But looking at it in the context of Norse mythology, it makes a certain kind of sense. The Norse gods were not shy about either violence or sex: they were notorious for being ruthless and indulging in excess, often without any sense of morality or loyalty. If anything, the show’s portrayal of these gods as chaotic and morally ambiguous is true to the “original” myths.

If there is one thing that “Twilight of the Gods” does right, it is Thor. This is not the Marvel version we have gotten used to — this Thor is much closer to the actual myths. Some Scandinavian viewers have criticized this depiction, this version of Thor is the real deal, familiar to Norse mythology. He is blunt, brutal and honestly kind of terrifying, which is what he was always meant to be. It is refreshing to see him portrayed as the force of violence he is in the original stories, rather than the witty, charismatic god Hollywood has conditioned us to expect.

Snyder’s love for Heavy Metal magazine’s style is evident here, and for better or worse, the sex scenes add to the raw, primal nature of the gods. While some moments feel a bit much (like a character’s introduction featuring a full-blown bisexual threesome), the nudity and sexual dynamics generally fit the tone of the show. It is not just fanservice — it is part of the world these gods inhabit.

The plot is where the show starts to stumble. The pacing is all over the place. Some moments drag on way too long, especially in the middle of battles where characters stop everything for dramatic pauses or emotional speeches. It feels as if it almost favors the typical anime approach to battles, which may throw off the viewer.

At other times, the plot moves way too quickly. The first two episodes, in particular, rush through character introductions, leaving you wondering who is who and what exactly their motivations are.

“Twilight of the Gods” is at its best during its slower moments. A standout moment in the later episode, is when Leif and Loki relive their most painful memories. This adds a tragic depth to Loki, who at one point bitterly says, “I exist only to be blamed.” It is a raw moment that makes him more than the typical trickster villain. In these moments, the show feels more human and more compelling.

“Twilight of the Gods” is a mixed experience. On one hand, when the show slows down and lets its characters reflect on their lives, it shines in a way that is unexpected in a story about gods and battles. But on the other hand, the pacing and rushed introductions hold the show back from being as great as it could be.

If you are into Zack Snyder’s work, you will probably enjoy this. It is classic Snyder, with all the excess you would expect, and a decent exploration of Norse mythology through a very adult lens. However, if you are sensitive to graphic violence and sex, or if you are looking for a more “accurate” portrayal of the gods as benevolent figures, this show may not be for you.

Overall, give it a shot if you like action-packed, adult-themed animation. Just go in knowing that it is not perfect. If you are a fan of “Castlevania” or even “Blood of Zeus,” there is a good chance you will find something here to enjoy — just maybe with a few caveats.