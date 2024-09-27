“Transformers One” revamps the franchise

Often during film festivals, an anticipated film will receive a long standing ovation, normally well past five minutes. “Transformers One,” of all movies, was met with thunderous applause when the movie finished in a Regal of all places.

What makes “Transformers One” work so well is that it appeals to both fans of the franchise and casual viewers. While the film does have a lot of references for fans, the film effectively explains the complex lore of the Transformers world. By having the two main characters Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry) be fanboys, the exposition does not seem heavy-handed and out of place, but instead similar to how fans may talk about certain characters they adore from different franchises. This also helps make the leads more relatable, since they seem like everyday people who just want to be noticed.

The film works as a prequel to the new-live action films but also as a soft reboot, showcasing the origins of fan favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. The film expects people watching to know that Orion Pax will eventually become Optimus Prime and D-16 will turn into the franchise’s villain, Megatron. The movie does not try to make D-16’s downfall into a major twist, which works in the film’s favor. But D-16’s turn does feel a bit forced at first. When he first starts to show his villainous side, it seems out of character, and, to make this more believable, the film essentially tries to repeat the same scene twice.

However, after those two scenes, D-16’s turn down his dark path and Orion Pax’s character development feel natural and well-deserved. These moments are also where Hemsworth’s and Henry’s voice acting shine. While the internet was originally negative towards the voice casting, both leads start to modify their voices as their characters’ development progresses. By the end of the film, both leads did not sound like their actors, which is ideal for an animated role.

Hemsworth has recently been on a new career trajectory, trying to do more roles that allow him to distance himself from his time as Thor in the Marvel films. After his acclaimed performance as the villain in “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and now “Transformers One,” Hemsworth is truly trying to expand past his typecasting. Hemsworth brings a leading presence to the film. Playing someone who wants to prove himself as a natural leader with a dominating voice allows Hemsworth to use his deeper voice register. It’s a refreshing display of range for the Marvel alum.

Henry, famously known for “Atlanta” and “The Eternals,” also plays against his usual roles, which works wonderfully both before and after D-16’s turn towards the dark side. He brings both heart and a seriousness that deepens the film. The end of the movie showcases a substantial potential for sequels, and the post-credit scene showcased how scary D-16 will be going forward in the franchise.

Keegan-Michael Key plays Bumblebee, who in this film is a fast-talking bot that lacks social cues due to his previous job. Since Key provides most of the film’s comic relief, it also means that Key provides both the funniest jokes like “Bad-ass-a-tron” as well as some that completely fall flat. However, the film moves on quickly enough that the less effective jokes don’t sour the watching experience.

“Transformers One” is definitely a must-watch on the big screen with friends. The film’s animation is unique and beautiful to look at. The film is a wonderful film for longtime fans and a great entry point for Transformers newcomers.