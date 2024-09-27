Orion Sun comes full-circle with “Orion”

Tiffany Majette, known by her stage name Orion Sun, released her third album, “Orion,” on Sept. 20. She has been on a steady rise since she dropped her first album in 2017, “A Collection of Fleeting Moments and Daydreams.”

The album begins with “When I Was In Love.” The first sounds are footsteps in grass, followed by Majette humming as the instrumentals slowly come into the picture. She sings about a love that felt too good to be true: “Don’t wake me up, oh what a dream it was.”

Three of the album’s singles follow: “Already Gone,” “Mary Jane” and “Sweet.” “Already Gone” is the most popular of the three, and it is also the most Orion Sun sounding. It has a dream-like sound to it, as Majette’s soft vocals seem to float over the subtle synth and guitars.

An interesting detail to note is the first song on her 2017 debut is also titled “Orion.” It is likely the 2024 record is a nod to her earlier work, suggesting a full-circle moment in her artistic journey. Perhaps she revisited her past projects, using the latest release to connect with her roots while showing her growth.

In “Sick,” Majette sings of a different love than she began the album with, this time a deep, unrequited love: “Purple rain, I’m in pain, you don’t love me the same.”

She also makes a clear reference to Prince’s “Purple Rain,” comparing her own feelings of heartbreak and sadness to the themes of this song. She directly references his lyrics with her own: “I never meant to cause you any sorrow.”

Majette has spoken on the meaning behind her stage name in a 2020 interview with Schön! Magazine: “‘Orion’ is in reference to the constellation and his profession as a hunter. To be a good hunter you need patience and focus which is what I strive for in art and in life. ‘Sun’ is in reference to my favorite star in the sky. Sometimes I feel like I’m a better friend, daughter, sister from a distance. If the sun was closer to earth I’m sure we would be hurt in some way. It’s at the perfect distance, we can still feel its warmth and being more introverted than I would like to be, I strive to give warmth to the people I love even when I can’t see them every day.”

Another standout is “Twilight Zone.” Majette brings back the theme of dreaming from the beginning of the album, this time questioning if her relationship was all a dream. The song is consistent throughout, and it has a notable Orion Sun R&B sound.

The final single, “These Days,” is the eleventh song on the record. The chorus features strings, which is different from most of Majette’s other songs. She sings about the ups and downs of life, saying, “These days, these days, I swear it’s so cyclical, merry-go.” Again, she is tying in themes of reflection.

“Rather Be” is one of the best tracks. Its production is rich with synths and layered instrumentation. The guitar after the chorus is particularly memorable.

“Don’t Leave Without Me” starts to slow down the album. Majette sings about a girl, who could also be herself, as she “learned to grow, she can bloom in any season.” In the second verse, she feels anger like fire, but as the chorus repeats again, she sings, “Don’t you leave without me though.”

The final song is a soft, sweet tribute to Majette’s grandmother. In “Gannie,” she recalls her grandmother singing to her as a child. Even though she has passed, she sings, “Grandma don’t stop singing for me / I stop to listen / Came to me in a dream.”

Majette’s unique blend of R&B, jazz and indie, paired with her introspective and vulnerable songwriting, truly makes her stand out, not to mention her incredible vocals. Her other two albums are definitely worth the listen as well, as they help put “Orion” in perspective.