Trop-rock band Summer Salt rolls into Atlanta

Last Friday, Sept. 13, was one of the first cold and rainy nights in Atlanta, ushering in the upcoming fall season. However, the fall gloom was forgotten inside of Terminal West where Summer Salt performed an intimate show surrounded by warm lighting and cardboard waves.

The indie surf-rock band’s Driving Back to Hawaii Fall Tour celebrates the ten-year anniversary of their inaugural EP “Driving to Hawaii.” Founded by lead singer and guitarist Matthew Terry and Eugene Chung, the surf-rock band is touring on a literal journey back to Hawaii with Winston Triolo (bass and backing vocals) and Anthony Barnett (lead guitar and backing vocals).

Before Summer Salt took to the stage, it was obvious that they had garnered a cult following over the last decade and that the vibes were going to be good. Fans filed in donning matching Hawaiian shirts and pastels and enjoyed opening sets from Mini Trees and Will Paquin.

Opening with “Life Ain’t the Same,” an upbeat hit off of their album “Happy Camper,” Summer Salt quickly set the tone for the night — it would be upbeat yet relaxing, full of catchy tunes and wholesome interactions with the audience.

They followed up shortly after with “Revvin’ my Cj7,” which Terry describes as an ode to his father. He sings from his point of view. Terry is almost drowned out by the audience belting along, “And I don’t know why / I’m always putting up a fight / When I’m so damn tired / From working overtime.” His almost perfectly smooth voice seemed to glide over Barnett’s jazz melodies, producing a song that has not lost its catchiness or emotional significance in the seven years since its release.

The band’s jazz and vintage influence is evident in most of their songs, especially the ones with catchy hooks accompanied by what can only be described as beautiful harmonies that satisfy the ear. Before the band played “So Sweet to Me,” they encouraged everyone to sing the hook if they knew it, and unsurprisingly, the entire crowd started “oohing” and “aahing” at the charming hook reminiscent of a tropical beach vacation.

Summer Salt delivers this niche sound so well that it can be easy to get lost in the music and not realize the intention behind their every move. Chung incorporates hits to the snare in such a way that keeps the crowd nodding, but not jumping. Triolo and Barnett know exactly when to amp up the vocal progressions, or when to play more conservatively to highlight a specific element of the song. The respect and admiration the band members have for each other shine through this way.

The band incorporated a few songs from their new EP “Electrolytes” throughout the show. Songs like “Deja Vu” and “Poolside” maintain the same general feel and sound of their music but with a more mature and carefree approach. Touring member Triolo’s influence was definitely evident on the more recent projects, with his vocals occasionally coming into the spotlight in some of them.

The feelings of relaxation and warm nostalgia brought at the show so far climaxed midway through their performance of the entire “Driving to Hawaii” EP. Before performing “Tidal Waves,” Terry mentioned that it was funny how ten years later, he could still relate to this song that they do not perform often, and it was obvious that he has held a quiet reverence for it. The band as a whole paused often to share their feelings with the small audience, evoking a sense of community with the audience that added value to the show.

Unlike most of their songs that excel in melody and instrumentation, the lyrics of this song work in tandem with the composition to produce a true work of art. The jazzy guitar and drums gently build up and crash throughout the song as the title insinuates. Over it, Terry sings, “And as I fall from this home as a feather / Into your pocket where I’ll haunt myself forever.” He continues in the chorus, “What’s the day? / What’s the hour? / Sip on dreams I don’t recollect now.”

Summer Salt’s genuine emotions radiated warmth just like the concert lights. Their passion for music came through with every song. The feelings of enlightenment, nostalgia and relaxation that come with summer shine through their music, and Terry’s outstanding vocal performances accentuate them. What really made the show memorable, though, was the strong mutual appreciation between the audience and the band, creating a unique and unforgettable moment of community. Summer Salt’s Driving Back to Hawaii Fall Tour is a must see for all indie surf-rock fans, or just concert lovers in general.