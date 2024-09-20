Novel trends stun at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week ran from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, showcasing the Spring/Summer 2025 collections of fashion’s biggest names. Along with sentimental pieces and well-crafted debuts, many shows had deeper meanings.

Rachel Antonoff and Susan Alexandra came together for a “Best in Show” runway. Antonoff’s work is recognizable with her loud and fun prints. Some examples are a tank top with a stick of butter on it and a sweater that looks like a composition notebook. Alexandra creates colorful beaded bags and jewelry.

Together, the designers bonded over their love of dogs and held a joint show with many recognizable faces. As the celebrities made their way around the runway, they were accompanied by an adoptable dog, either from Animal Haven or Muddy Paws. Comedian Chris Fleming and Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan were two of many to walk alongside the adoptable dogs, with Dylan Mulvaney’s partner winning first place in the end of the show.

While Antonoff and Alexandra’s show embraced playful themes and heartfelt moments, Kim Shui brought an empowering and emotional touch to the runway, showcasing resilience in fashion. Shui is a designer known for her compassionate outlook on fashion, seeing clothes as a way to bring women of different cultures together and highlight those who have traditionally been marginalized.

Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles closed for the collection one month after she was stripped of her bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On Aug. 10, Jordan Chiles placed 5th on her floor routine, but after an appeal citing the difficulty, she was bumped up to 3rd, getting her a bronze medal. However, the appeal was later denied because it was sent four seconds late. An immense amount of internet hate and racist comments were directed at Chiles after this decision.

Shui’s devotion to bringing women together was evident, and by highlighting Chiles at the show’s finale, she showcased her passion for empowering women through fashion. Chiles closed the show wearing a short-sleeve, leotard-like white jumpsuit with blue floral embroidery and flowing pieces of fabrics coming off the hips.

Off-White’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, under new creative director Ib Kamara, paid tribute to Virgil Abloh with designs inspired by his trip to Ghana, Abloh’s family home. The brand stayed true to streetwear by incorporating baseball jackets — some were worn normally, but others were skirts that were made to look like baseball jackets tied to the hips.

Trends that have been seen taking over the runway in the Resort 2025 shows also made an appearance. There was some dark wash denim, chainmail and lots of tan and light beige colors. Some jackets were tightly fitted with sharp shoulders with many of the looks having star details that references the Ghanaian flag.

Ralph Lauren had a start-studded audience at his show in the Hamptons. From Dr. Jill Biden to Naomi Campbell to Jude Law, many attended the posh and personal show. The collection highlighted Lauren himself, with his classic cars parked outside and horses and equestrians also in attendance.

The collection included what Ralph Lauren knows best. Lauren showcased his signature American elegance in tailored suits, iconic American flag sweaters and collared shirts and dresses. Lauren also included many tan suede and tan leather looks, with some being crochet, referencing the ocean of the Hamptoms. Navy blues and stripes were prominent; a white pinstripe suit was followed by a blue strapless dress with lines of sequins to emulate the pinstripes with a more feminine tone.

There were a few new brands added to the NYFW schedule, one being Campillo. Campillo was founded by Patricio Campillo, a 34-year-old Mexican-born designer who worked under fashion editor Tiffany Godoy before building his menswear brand in 2017. His designs are heavily inspired by traditional Charro culture, and it can be seen in the neck ties and sharp shoulders of his neutral-colored pieces. There are many wrap-style skirts over pants, adding texture to the geometric shapes he creates with fabric.

This year’s New York Fashion Week proved to be significant in the world of fashion, elevating the current trends and continuing to evolve the future of the industry.