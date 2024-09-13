Tim Burton revives cult classic “Beetlejuice”

Released on Sep. 6, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” picks up a few years after where the 1988 Tim Burton classic left off. Michael Keaton is back as the mischievous Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder reprises her role as Lydia Deetz and Jenna Ortega joins as Lydia’s daughter Astrid. Catharine O’Hara returns as Delia Deetz, and Willem Dafoe shows up as the quirky “policeman” Wolf Jackson.

The plot kicks off with a twist: Lydia is now the host of a talk show called “Ghost House” with her boyfriend Rory, but things take a dark turn when she has to head back to her childhood home after her father’s passing. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice, the demon with a marriage proposal that Lydia did not accept the first time around, is still causing mischief.

Beetlejuice’s ex-wife, Delores (Monica Bellucci), is back from the afterlife and is on a quest to track him down. Beetlejuice recruits Wolf, the oddball cop, to help him out, and the plot thickens from there.

The opening sequence stands out, as the viewer is taken through an aerial view of the town, only to realize that it is actually a model. This playful touch sets the tone for a sequel that is just as self-aware as its predecessor. Even the title itself is a cheeky nod to the original: say “Beetlejuice” three times to summon the demon himself.

The special effects in the new movie have a nostalgic charm that is reminiscent of the ‘80s original. Rather than opting for modern CGI, the film embraces practical effects and quirky visuals that give a nod to its predecessor’s unique style. The mix of practical effects and animation make the supernatural elements feel retro.

Keaton’s performance stands out among the rest. He plays the role of Beetlejuice with the same eccentricity and offbeat charisma that made the original film a cult classic.

Ryder shines once again as Lydia Deetz, bringing an effortless quality to her performance. It is a treat for fans of the original film to see her play the same role she did as a teenager. She perfectly captures the character’s growth while honoring what made her memorable in the first movie.

Ortega continues her streak of playing slightly gothic characters. While her performance is solid and consistent, it does not venture too far from what audiences have come to expect. Ortega delivers with her usual melancholic flair, but there are not many surprises as far as her acting execution.

Rory (played by Justin Theroux) is designed to be somewhat irritating, but it is clear that is exactly the point. Theroux’s commitment to the role adds a layer of humor, even if it occasionally tests the viewer’s patience.

The film’s humor, while often hitting the mark, is sometimes too on-the-nose. However, it manages to find a good balance, delivering enough laughs to keep the overall tone enjoyable.

Astrid’s subplot, on the other hand, feels cringeworthy. It comes across as cliché and predictable, and it is unclear if it was meant to be intentionally overdone.

Despite these issues, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is a fun and entertaining sequel. With its nods to the original and quirky charm, it is worth the watch for old and new fans alike.