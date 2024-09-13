Indie record stores to check out in Atlanta

Vinyl is alive and well in the year 2024. What once was the mainstream way of listening to music has evolved into a unique hobby shared by hardcore music aficionados and casual physical media collectors alike. Independent, or “indie,” record stores remain at the heart of the music industry by promoting local artists, fostering a space to discover new music and creating a network of music fans in the community.

Thanks to the collaboration of these indie record stores, they are able to host the tremendous international event Record Store Day in April each year where exclusive vinyl pressings are distributed, causing huge crowds to show at the very early hours of the morning to line up hours before the doors open. In 2023, the event caused album sales that week in the United States to hit 2.92 million. Thousands of people go out to support their local record stores on Record Store Day, a goal that must be carried on year-round.

As one of the biggest music hubs in the South, Atlanta is home to many impressive indie record stores. They represent Atlanta’s diverse musical culture and cater to the city’s plethora of genres, from contemporary pop to rap to underground indie.

Criminal Records: The list would not be legitimate without first mentioning one of Atlanta’s largest and most iconic record stores: Criminal Records. Located in Little Five Points, the store balances perfectly with the area’s already prominent music scene and nearby venues Aisle 5 and Variety Playhouse. Its interior is decorated chaotically, as all the best record stores are. The walls are covered in albums, posters, ads and local show announcements, showing the merging of music genres that Criminal Records initiates.

The store is well-known for the spectacular events it puts on, including in-store performances and album signings from famous artists such as Wallows, Laufey and Briston Maroney. They also put on early album listening parties; recent ones included Fontaines D.C.’s “Romance,” Wallows’ “Model” and Lunar Vacation’s “Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire.”

Beyond the heaps of used and new vinyl, Criminal Records sells comics, posters and art from local artists. The store is an absolute must-see for all music fans in the Atlanta area.

Fantasyland Records: Fantasyland Records is located in Buckhead, and it is an Atlanta favorite due to its longevity in the scene at almost 50 years old. It is immensely easy to get lost in the stacks at Fantasyland, as they have multiple different rooms to look through, each one beckoning intense perusing from its shoppers. They have an impressive collection of used vinyl, including both LPs and 7” records, that can appeal to any listener.

A highlight of Fantasyland’s collection is their poster catalog. They offer huge 27” by 40” music posters as well as small posters from past local concerts in one of their back rooms. The store truly has something for everybody.

Wax ‘N’ Facts: Another staple in Atlanta’s record store scene is Wax ‘N’ Facts, which has been around in Little Five Points since its establishment in 1976. While this store is not as large as some of the other places on this list in terms of size, it more than makes up for it with its used vinyl selection.

Wax ‘N’ Facts is the perfect store to browse stacks and crates in order to find new and relatively unknown artists and genres. They sell used records for as little as 25 cents. This store is the ideal place to expand one’s music taste and try something new.

Sweet Melissa Records: Sweet Melissa is one of the lesser-known gems of the greater Atlanta area. Located in downtown Marietta, the store is an antique shop, but it houses a great collection of popular music that would satisfy any music lover. From the great albums of older bands like AC/DC and Led Zeppelin to newer stars of pop music like Chappell Roan and Harry Styles, Sweet Melissa is the perfect place to check out when starting a record collection or when searching for the iconic vinyl essentials.

Wuxtry Records: Wuxtry Records initially began in Athens, but it opened up a second Decatur location in 1978. Hundreds of albums cover every inch of the walls, and records hang from strings in the shop window, providing an instantly creative atmosphere upon walking in. Many famous musicians have worked there, and the shop has been continuously named one of the best record stores in the country. Wuxtry is the place to go when looking for an iconic piece of music history.