KHALIKO rocks Atlanta bar

The undeniably stellar group KHALIKO, a four-piece alternative-rock band from Atlanta, electrified Smith’s Olde Bar on Friday, Aug. 30. KHALIKO performed alongside local Athens band Recess Party and Nashville natives Connor Kelly & the Time Warp.

The Technique was able to chat with the group before the show and capture some remarkable scenes of the night. The band was incredibly happy to be back playing at the iconic Atlanta venue again after just releasing “Breakdown (Live at Smith’s Olde Bar),” the most recent version of their hit summer single. The Technique gained some insight into what sparks the fires that make KHALIKO really burn.

KHALIKO ended last year wanting to make some major shifts. By shift, they mean a new catalog, new sound and a fully new era. It is safe to say that these changes have been for the better. 2024 has been an outstanding year for the band, as they have played shows at venues as large as the Tabernacle, where bands such as Guns N’ Roses have graced the stage. Coming into the year as a three-piece looking for a new direction, they were forced to act fast when approached with that opportunity back in January.“It’s crazy how much the songs have evolved from the Tabernacle until now,” lead singer Sam Epstein said,

Drummer Ethan Parks talked about connecting with their latest music on a deeper level. He said “it’s a good middle ground to find” when they create something that they can relate to, enjoy and know that the listener will do the same. The most recent addition to the group, Danny Griffin, agreed and said that the new sounds were an attractive feature that made him want to join in on the production.

When talking about their creative process for their new era, KHALIKO had an entire melting pot of inspiration. They drew from earlier sounds such as Led Zeppelin and Queens of the Stone Age along with more recent sounds like the 1975, Quarters of Change and Fontaines D.C.

“Despite being several years into it, it’s still very fresh,” said Elijah Haller, bass player for the group. The members of KHALIKO have been playing together since childhood, but the group itself has been official since 2021. Going to concerts and Heely-ing at such an early age also helped foster the love they have for performing and making music. These kids could be found at shows like AC/DC and Pierce the Veil, not to mention crowd surfing at shows at Variety Playhouse for punk-rock band Gogol Bordello.

Aside from writing sonically pleasing guitar solos and participating in “normal band activities,” KHALIKO has many other interests. This includes being kings of soccer, construction, golf, watching the Oasis documentary and being baristas at a local coffee shop. Two members of KHALIKO, Danny and Ethan, are also a part of an indie hyper-pop band called Zija that just released their debut EP, “Red Cardinal Baby,” on Aug. 15.

So, what can be expected from KHALIKO for the rest of the year? They have confirmed at least one more single, to which the name is still a topic up for debate but will most likely be called “Never Be Alone” or “Alone,” and they will potentially release one more single after that. These songs are still a part of that “new package” of material that has allowed the band to expand their sound and venture into new territory with their work.

KHALIKO wants people to know that they are passionate artists who love what they do. They are grateful they get to make music that people want to listen to and enjoy. “[We] take the music seriously but don’t take ourselves too seriously,” said Elijah Haller. Anyone in the audience Friday night could tell that these words hold true.

The people in attendance at Smith’s on Friday heard KHALIKO play around with songs old and new, and they also heard the fan-favorite, “Say What’s on Your Mind” which was released back in March of this year. KHALIKO said they wanted to play the loudest they could, and the performance of “Breakdown” fulfilled that wish. The crowd could feel the energy in the air after they finished their set and were left wanting more.

Listen to KHALIKO’s two newest singles, “Face to Face” and “Breakdown,” on any streaming platform and be sure to catch them at their next show. Keep up with them on Instagram at @khaliko.band.