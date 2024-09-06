Crumb brings relaxed vibes to Buckhead

Alternative indie band Crumb recently kicked off their US and Canada tour for their third studio album “AMAMA.” On Aug. 25, they made their way to Atlanta and played at Buckhead Theatre.

They have two openers for the first leg of their tour: Discovery Zone and L’Rain.

Discovery Zone kicked off the show with a dynamic blend of techno and experimental pop. She performed solo with mesmerizing visuals projected in front of her. This backdrop featured everything from abstract shapes to scenes of sea life. One of the highlights of her set was “Dance II” from her 2020 album “Remote Control.”

Do not miss her latest album, “Quantum Web” — a captivating collection of experimental yet catchy tracks.

L’Rain took the stage next, with three other musicians accompanying her. She also makes experimental music, but it is more rooted in jazz and R&B. Her voice is incredible, and she truly pours all of her emotion into her performance. Most of the set was from her 2023 album “I Killed Your Dog.”

Finally, Crumb began their show. The band consists of four members: Lila Ramani (lead singer and guitarist) Bri Aronow (keys and saxophone) Jesse Brotter (bass and vocals) and Jonathan Gilad (drums). They all met while attending college at Tufts University in 2016.

They kicked off the set with “AMAMA,” the most popular track off of their new album of the same name. The song opens with a sample of Ramani’s grandmother singing. The song pays tribute to her in a beautiful way, as the lyrics delve into their disconnect due to not speaking the same language.

They followed up with “Cracking” off their 2019 album “Jinx,” a short song about not letting negative emotions overrun you or “crack” your stability.

The backdrop consisted of four large moving sculptures that resembled Jacob’s ladders. One side of the blocks was metal, and the other was a bright pattern. The section on top rotated so that each side would alternate between the two, creating a simple yet interesting background.

Another standout song that was played was “The Bug.” Ramani’s vocals especially stood out, as she and the rest of the band sound nearly identical to the recorded version.

They also played the opening song on their recent album, “From Outside A Window Sill.” Romani’s vocals echo nicely along with soft electric guitar and drums. The bridge features a sample of a police radio scan about a flock of geese in Brooklyn, where Ramani is from.

This song has slight ties to “The Bug,” as some lyrics feature insect descriptions: “Buzzin’ when the air is hot… and humans and the critter sounds.”

Aronow’s piano and saxophone skills were a highlight of the show. Keys back many of the tracks that Crumb plays, making them an essential element of the band’s sound. The saxophone adds a distinctive layer, giving each song a unique and memorable quality.

“XXX” was the final track they performed from “AMAMA,” a fitting choice as it is also the album’s closing song. The lyrics are heart-wrenching: “Be still and kiss my face now, maybe it feels so wrong but don’t stress.”

They performed two of their most popular songs, “Ice Melt” and “Ghostride.” “Ice Melt” is the title track from their 2021 album, which played a significant role in solidifying Crumb’s reputation as a standout indie band of this era.

They closed their set with “Locket,” a track from their 2017 EP. This song has a more bedroom pop sound compared to their recent work, offering an interesting glimpse into the band’s evolution over time.

While Crumb might not stand out as a massive name in the indie music scene, their ability to reinvent themselves with each project sets them apart. If you are looking for calm study music, their discography is definitely worth exploring.