“Blink Twice” tackles topical themes of abuse

When the initially slow and depressing summer movie season was saved by “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool and Wolverine,” people had mixed reactions. On the one hand, people were happy to hear that movie theaters were not dead. But on the other hand, people were nervous that only big-budget sequels could make a profit. Mid-budget films like “Blink Twice,” which can explore more serious topics, may no longer be viable. Mid-budget films exist, but people aren’t seeing them.

Sadly, due to the lack of advertisement and promotions for “Blink Twice,” the movie has not received the crowds and proper fanfare that it deserves. Leading up to the film’s release, there were few trailers playing for the film, either in the theaters or online. In a day and age where an online presence is important for a movie to succeed, having a non-existent online presence is very concerning.

Major Hollywood media companies paid little attention to the film. The ones that did seemed to focus more on Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s dating history and not the movie and the topics it delves into.

The film discusses serious topics, but it is able to balance out these themes well with humor that never downplays the severity of these themes. While there is one joke that can be described as lampshading, the film takes its slightly absurd but very serious tone and runs with it.

While the murder and gore scenes are played for comedic effect at times when targeting the villains, sexual violence and such topics were discussed more respectfully than a lot of recent films with similar topics, most especially “It Ends With Us.” While some of those films romanticize the abusers, this film does not try to downplay the severity of their actions. Once this film reveals the abusers, viewers are mentally able to look back and see how they attempt to trick the main characters—and the audience.

The film explores how easy it is to ignore red flags, especially when they come from charming, nice people. Even though the film discusses the antagonist’s rough childhood, it never tries to excuse their crimes. The revelation of the character’s backstory, shows the cycle of abuse and how to try to break free from it.

The movie is director Zoë Kravitz’s first feature film, and she absolutely showcases her immense talents. This wow factor also applies to the cast, as well, including Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum and Adria Arjona.

Ackie plays a very relatable character, with realistic motivations. It’s a testament to the quality of the film’s writing that her character’s choices feel so believable, especially how she relates to Tatum’s character.

While at first Arjona’s character can seem a bit unlikeable due to her attitude towards Ackie, this initial divide is meant to parallel how patriarchal societies will try to create a divide between women and minorities to help them maintain their power. Once both characters team up, Arjona plays a force to be reckoned with, due to both her acting range and her athleticism.

Since Tatum plays the charming yet mysterious billionaire role so well, it is easy to look over any of his character’s initially odd behavior. The film brings you into the confusion that Frida is facing, involving the audience in the emotional turmoil of the movie.

While the film can be a bit predictable, the plot twist at the end was masterfully executed, especially since there were hints nudging the audience toward discovering the mystery. The film’s foreshadowing only adds to its rewatchability.

Everyone should catch this film in the theaters before it inevitably reaches the “cult classic” status it is destined for.