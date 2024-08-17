“Twisters” blows audiences away

Not to be confused with the original “Twister,” the 2024 film “Twisters” follows Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm-chaser, as she ventures back into the whirlwind world of tornadoes. Throughout her journey, she meets Tyler (Glen Powell), a stereotypically country “tornado wrangler” who serves as a foil to Kate’s reserved ways. In her hometown of Oklahoma, the two collide and collaborate in this two-hour ride as they chase one storm after the other.

Before the release of “Twisters,” some moviegoers expressed concern over whether they would have a hard time understanding the film if they had not seen “Twister.” The newer movie serves as a “standalone sequel,” meaning that there is not a story continuity nor old characters making appearances. While this might be a disappointment for fans of the original film, “Twisters” is able to appeal to a wider, younger audience.

Even without an established fanbase, the movie is sure to draw in viewers with its landscape — arguably one of the best parts about “Twisters.” While the actors give a good performance, the tornadoes take full force in each scene. In some, it is a thing of beauty that both Kate and Tyler admire. In others, the storms are almost actors of their own, their presence threatening the duo like the antagonist of a horror film.

The director, Lee Issac Chung, pulls experience from his own life of living in Ark.. In addition, his previous works (“The Mandalorian”) give him an action background to create a moving yet thrilling view of the midwest. Each shot of the vast fields rustling with tornadoes is enough to make the audience feel like they are right beside Kate. The tornadoes, much to the film’s namesake, make the movie a true spectacle.

That is not to say that the actors fail to put on a show. Both Edgar-Jones and Powell are rising Hollywood stars, and the film only solidifies their status. In a typical rivals-to-lovers trope, they bring chemistry into their tornado-hunting competition. In spite of a slow start to their romance, the two actors portray a steady growth of their relationship.

Despite the actors’ efforts, they may be playing it safe — Glen Powell still performs the cocky professional he portrayed in “Top Gun: Maverick” (but with a touch of a heart of gold), and Daisy Edgar-Jones still has an air of the smart-but-stubborn Marianne she portrayed in “Normal People.” These characterizations are not necessarily a bad thing, but it does leave a familiar taste for fans of either actor. In the scope of the movie, however, both actors deliver a natural performance.

Of course, the science behind the movie cannot be ignored. Although the crew of “Twisters” consulted with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for some parts of the film, the logic behind Kate’s tornado-dissolving solution is almost impossible. However, Edgar-Jones manages to make a convincing case for her methods, and what fun is sci-fi without the fiction? For the most part, the scientific inaccuracies do not get in the way of the movie’s viewing experience.

“Twisters” potentially carves a path for the return of non-superhero blockbuster movies. The director and cast members have expressed a desire to return for a sequel, especially after its surprising box-office success with around $274 million. Although a part of its success is due to its association with the 1996 “Twister,” the 2024 film holds well on its own. It is not exactly mind-blowing or innovative, but that is the appeal of the movie. Through its classic story and solid visuals, “Twisters” is worth a watch.