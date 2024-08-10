Third Time’s the “Charm” – Clairo’s New Album

Former bedroom popstar Claire Cottrill, better known by her stage name Clairo, released her third album on July 12. With production from Leon Michels of soul group El Michels Affair, “Charm” is a record that blends Clairo’s songwriting with her ‘70s musical upbringing.

Clairo is widely known for her self-released song “Pretty Girl” and hits “Bags” and “Sophia” off her debut album “Immunity.”

Many fans were hoping for an album that blended the lyrical maturity of “Sling,” her second album released in 2021, with the sound of “Immunity,” but they received something completely different.

The album opens with “Nomad,” the second single, which she played on the “Sling” tour. With the addition of Michels’ production, the song has a vastly different sound than the live version. A notable part of the song is the change in the bridge and the pacing changes as cellos are introduced.

The first single, “Sexy to Someone,” is the next track. Clairo perfectly describes wanting to feel desired with the line, “Checking out of the hotel or moments at a bar / Ask if I’m in a movie, no, I didn’t get the part.”

The production starts to get more jazzy with “Second Nature.” Clairo uses this common phrase to illustrate how someone can become deeply comfortable with a person in a relationship. She also incorporates nature imagery with the line “Like the sap from the cedar / Rolling down to be near her.”

“Slow Dance” has a similar production to “Second Nature.” The lyrics seem to describe a one-sided relationship; Clairo wants to be closer with this person, but she is not their priority: “And, too, when candles burn out… I know you’ve got people to turn to.” The flutes and Rhodes piano after the chorus are standout elements of the song.

“Thank You” portrays another unbalanced relationship. Clairo says, “I don’t invest the way I prefer someone to in me,” and going as far as, “When I met you I knew it, I’d thank you for your time.” Clairo admits to being aware that she was the one with the power in the relationship, and it is refreshing to hear such honesty. Once again, the flutes and wind instruments in the bridge shine in this song.

Things slow down with the introduction of “Terrapin.” The jazz piano is definitely the standout part of this song. Clairo sings about feeling comfortable enough with herself to socialize and meet new people.

“Juna” might be the most instrumentally diverse song on the album. Piano is at its core while percussion joins in with a triangle on the chorus. Her voice layered with the instruments is almost psychedelic when she sings, “You know me, you know me.”

Near the end of the song, Clairo does a trumpet sound with her voice followed by an actual trumpet. It’s a unique part of the album and shows her growth as a producer.

A final catchy song is up next: “Add Up My Love.” The structure is more traditional, with clear-cut verses, chorus and bridge. Clairo dives into an intimate exploration of the relationship with “Do you miss all the ways I put you in your place? You say you like all of my attitude.”

“Echo” seems to take inspiration from Elliott Smith, with acoustic guitar at its base and synths sprinkled throughout. It is eerie but sweet, the chorus echoing “Our love was meant to be shared, while our love goes nowhere.”

“Glory of the Snow” is Clairo allowing herself to explore sweet memories she had with an old relationship. It contains one of the most beautiful and poetic lines in the entire album: “I pull on the string that binds me to memories of the way I loved you.”

There is an immediate transition to “Pier 4,” which many have said is the “Blouse” (a song off “Sling”) of “Charm.” There are hints of The Beatles throughout, and it is mostly acoustic with some buildup at the end.

Clairo reminisces about past relationships and her role in them. Some especially hard-hitting lines are “Where’s your line, when do you draw? / When close is not close enough” and “Opened my hands and I know I’ve shut some.”

Clairo’s growth throughout all of her albums is clear, with her songwriting, production and focused tone. She has always had a way of clearly describing specific feelings without complicating them.

Similar to “Sling,” Clairo said in an interview with NPR that her placement of the first and last songs on the album were very intentional: “There was something I wanted to do with the album, and I intentionally made ‘Nomad’ and ‘Pier 4’ the first and last songs on the record, because I do feel that ‘Nomad’ is the daydreaming about somebody, the yearning that you have of a person, and then ‘Pier 4’ is kind of at the end of your experience.”

With its unique production and profound themes, “Charm” will surely be one of the best albums of 2024.