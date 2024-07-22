Natalia Dyer Shines in “Chestnut”

“Chestnut,” a film that originally premiered at Frameline Film Festival a year ago, just released in select theaters this June. Written and directed by Jac Cron, it stars Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things”), Rachel Keller (“Tokyo Vice”) and Danny Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

The film follows Annie, a recent college graduate, who is stuck in Philadelphia for the summer. It opens with a scene of Annie’s dad waking her up with a phone call, and they discuss when she will move out to Los Angeles for her job.

The majority of the film takes place in Annie’s apartment and between a few bars, making the storyline feel realistic and personal. No extravagant events or destinations, just a typical person doing normal things in her college town.

Annie spends her time in her apartment alone or occasionally hanging out with her friend Jason, but one night, she finds herself alone at a local bar. This is when she first meets Tyler and Danny.

Tyler asks Annie what she’s drinking, to which she responds, “Just wine.” The two girls end up talking for a few hours before going back to Tyler and Danny’s apartment.

Annie sits on the couch with Tyler while Danny makes some drinks. There is palpable tension, but it is unclear as to why. After Tyler and Danny get upset with each other, Annie decides to leave.

This marks the beginning of Annie’s summer with Tyler and Danny. The three of them, and sometimes Danny and Tyler’s friend Connor, hang out by going out to bars and clubs.

The exploration of Danny’s character stands out. At first, he is a fly on the wall, but he comes into the spotlight and his real personality shows throughout the course of the film.

Tyler is a different story. She is confusing yet elusive to Annie, and she remains a mystery for most of the film.

An interesting note is that the names of her two companions, Tyler and Danny, are androgynous. Annie and Tyler speak about this in an early scene where Tyler says she used to hate her name as a kid. This seems to represent the undefined relationship dynamic between Tyler and Danny, and eventually Annie.

The entire cast did an amazing job, but Dyer’s performance takes the cake. It felt like we were watching her, not a character. From her delivery of wispy lines to her mannerisms and facial expressions, this role felt personal and lived-in.

Having a smaller cast also made the plot easy to follow. Each character had a purpose and contributed to the story in some way, even if it was just for part of the movie.

This film was a rollercoaster of mixed emotions, but it was entertaining throughout. At just 90 minutes, it offers a compact yet impactful exploration of love, friendship and self-discovery. It is a must watch for everyone, especially those at the crux of young adulthood.