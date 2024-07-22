Cultivate Food and Coffee opens in the Battery Atlanta

Cultivate Food and Coffee is well-known in the Buckhead area for its vibrant and contemporary atmosphere, farm-to-table philosophy and diet-inclusive menu. The chain maintains its original location on Howell Mill Rd and a smaller café in Phipps Plaza, anticipating the opening of two new locations in Woodstock and Alpharetta.

Cultivate debuted its newest location in the Battery Atlanta in June 2024 and hosted the Grand Opening on July 13.

The location’s entrance is a wide-open roll-up garage door, welcoming patrons and providing a view of their interior tables and coffee bar from the outdoor walkway. The open concept and large windows allow the mid-morning sunlight to fill the interior space, providing a refreshing experience reminiscent of dining al fresco, supplemented by the comfort of indoor air conditioning.

Above all, Cultivate’s drink selection steals the show. From a blueberry mint house-made kombucha to a CBD vanilla cold brew to a creamsicle frap, their beverage innovations have something for everyone. The Honey Pot latte is made with local honey and organic vanilla, giving it a subtle sweetness, perfect for those who prefer a softer but elevated coffee flavor. The Blue Nectar latte is a refreshing choice for those who prefer less caffeine, featuring butterfly pea tea and lavender.

Their alcoholic picks are just as captivating. The mimosa options include original, strawberry, passion fruit, pomegranate, prickly pear and basil lemonade. The honeysuckle lemonade and the blackberry basil mule are exciting mimosa alternatives. Their rendition of the Bloody Mary is inventive as well, incorporating sriracha candied bacon and pickled okra as garnishes.

The menu even features an option to “Cultivate a Cocktail,” inspiring patrons to craft their own drink ideas using Cultivate’s array of organic ingredients.

In terms of food, Cultivate’s offerings center around the idea of Southern comfort with a diet-inclusive twist. The gluten-free vegan beignets lack the classic chewy softness of the iconic recipe, instead bearing a dense, cake-like texture. Although the vegan French toast carries a similar heaviness, it pairs well with the warm, tangy sweetness of Cultivate’s house-made cinnamon peach jam.

The savory options are much more palatable. The gluten-free salmon hash combines the richness of salmon, potatoes and gooey cream cheese sauce with the piquant freshness of peppers and a caper and herb salad. The halal Nashville hot chicken and waffles are sticky, smoky and spicy — topped with a crisp, juicy pickled okra.

One of the most popular items is the goat cheese croquettes, which are so beloved that they are often sold out. They are vegetarian and feature a robust pepper jelly and sweet blueberry compote that complement the tart, creamy goat cheese with a crunchy flash-fried exterior.

The price range is in the lower mid-range for brunch. Appetizers go for $8-12, sandwiches go for $7-16 and full meals go for $14-22. Classic café beverages like juices, teas and standard espresso drinks range from $3.50-6.50, while signature non-alcoholic drinks and specialty lattes range from $6.50-8.50. Individual cocktails range from $7-15, and they offer a mimosa bucket for $30.

Our Rating: 3.6/5