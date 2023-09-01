For you page

In the last few days, social media users across all platforms continued to return to the same three moments in pop culture news: Selena Gomez’s return to music, Lana Del Rey’s limited 2023 tour and music executive Scooter Braun’s sudden loss of A-list clientele. Although each story is captivating, they each have a relationship with major happenings in the entertainment world, leading to their consistent grasp on the top reports circulating through Instagram and TikTok feeds.

Selena’s “single soon”

Actress and singer Selena Gomez’s new song and accompanying music video “Single Soon” came out on Aug. 25th, which she advertised as “perfect for the end of summer” on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Fans were not disappointed by the pop anthem, which has the same catchy punch Gomez is known for, but with more nuance and maturity than music from earlier in her career. The slow electronic beat that juxtaposes seemingly joyful lyrics about the freedom of leaving a relationship sounds the subtle but significant change this single has from the rest of Gomez’s discography.

Gomez reflects the same conflicting feelings in the song’s music video, where her sparkly outfits deeply contrast the darkness of the setting. “Single Soon” is a feat on its own, but is especially impressive in the wake of Gomez’s public battle with lupus, an autoimmune disorder that led to her 2017 kidney transplant. Although her health condition has kept her from performing live, it has clearly not slowed Gomez down from her rejuvenated music career or success as an actress and producer on Hulu’s hit show, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Lana locations

In the realm of live performance, Lana Del Rey is known for her controversial lyrics and aesthetic, which have been said to glamorize violence and fetishize the struggles of the working class. Del Rey has defended her choices for years, but perhaps her greatest commitment to her style is reflected in the stereotypes of the states she is touring this fall.

Her touring stops include Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida, Mississippi and North Carolina, among others. This unusual touring schedule is made more strange by the fact that the album she is promoting on the tour, “Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” is inspired by California, a state that she has yet to announce tour dates for.

Scooter gone

Del Rey is featured on a track off Taylor Swift’s recent album “Midnights,” an album that contains songs many speculate are about Scooter Braun. Braun is most known for his purchase of record label Big Machine Records, which granted him ownership of all material copyrighted by Big Machine, including the masters of the original recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six studio albums.

Although Swift has been critical of Braun for years, this did not prevent Braun from becoming one of the most successful managers in the music industry. However, in recent weeks, several artists in his roster have allegedly ended their management contracts with Braun, including major names such as Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel. Although it is unclear exactly why so many artists are terminating their contracts, some reports suggest a major restructuring of Hybe, the entertainment studio where Braun acts as CEO, is pulling him away from hands-on management. While all reports are unconfirmed by Braun, this has not stopped Taylor Swift fans and Scooter Braun haters from celebrating online.