Tribeca Festival celebrates innovation in film

The realm of filmmaking expands well beyond Atlanta. By looking towards New York City, one can find a bustling community centered around the experiences and dreams of its people. Acting as an artistic hub, the recently renamed Tribeca Festival celebrates filmmaking, cinematography, narrative and creative vision through various events from June 7 to June 18. This week-and-a-half consists of celebrity speakers, world premieres of films and shorts, awards ceremonies and galas celebrating the arts. After the devastation of September 11, 2001, Lower Manhattan was on the cusp of economic turmoil, all the while drowning from a withering spirit. Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff took it upon them- selves to spark its revitalization through an annual spring film festival coordinated by Tribeca Productions. Year after year, over 150,000 people attend over 600 screenings across Manhattan. Some viewers spend hours in line waiting for a seat to be one of the first to experience the new vision of filmmaking. For the past 21 years, the Tribeca Festival has become the hub of global premieres for films based locally and internationally. The cinema stage ranges from industry veterans to newcomers taking their first step toward the rest of their careers. While many films premiered this year, some stole the audience’s hearts with fan-favorite actors and heartfelt storylines.

One of the more notable films was Robert Schwartz- man’s “The Good Half,” starring Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow and David Arquette. The film covers the personal struggles that result from grief and rebuilding family relationships. French Montana’s biopic, “Khadija,” narrates his life from when his mother escaped Morocco to his journey to becoming a recording artist. Stars Diddy, Swae Lee and Vin Diesel joined him to celebrate the film’s release. “Walking Dead” fans were greeted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, his wife Hilarie Burton, Lauren Cohan and Gaius Charles for their world premiere of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” television series. Kicking off its US Premiere, “The Blackening” hosted a post- screening panel with Keke Palmer and its cast to discuss the cultural significance and artistic vision within the film. To celebrate Juneteenth, a group of friends vacation to a cabin in the woods. As the movie advances, a killer forces them to play a life or death game to test their Blackness.

Jacob Elordi also appeared on-screen in “He Went That Way” as Bobby, a twisted character similar to his toxic role as Nate from the show “Euphoria.” Joined by Zachary Quinto, this film tells the canon events of a 1964 serial killer along Route 66 and the adventure that unfolds when he hitchhikes with an animal handler and his celebrity chimpanzee Spanky. Animated Chinese film “Deep Sea” also made its North American premiere after seven years in the making. Writer and director Tian Xiaopeng developed a new animation technology for the movie to be styled based on the traditional Chinese ink wash paintings. This film depicts the themes of night- mares and dreams in a colorful 3D animation adventure. In the midst of film premieres, the Tribeca Festival also works to amplify the voices of underrepresented filmmakers. Partnering with CHANEL and THROUGH HER LENS, Tribeca organized a luncheon in celebration of female and non-binary filmmakers. The Advisory Committee, comprised of actress Greta Lee and film directors A.V. Rockwell and Patty Jenkins, aims to promote independent voices through fostering their vision within workshops and forums. “You just have to be stub- born and believe in yourself above

all else. Know that you’re going to hear no 95 percent of the time, but those five percent of yesses are going to change your life,” actress Amber Tamblyn said while appearing on the Tribeca red carpet. This collaboration dates back to 2015 when their first industry- centered mentorship program was born to support the artistic development and funding for the Women’s Filmmaker Program. Participants range from up-and-coming filmmakers to big-time celebrities like Stephanie Hsu, Misty Copeland, Zoey Deutch, Chelsea Peretti, Katie Holmes and A.V. Rockwell. Just like the Oscars and Emmys, the Tribeca Festival ac- knowledges achievements in filmmaking, storytelling and gaming. A panel of celebrity judges decide the winners of the Festival Awards. Personalities such as Chloë Grace Moretz (“Hugo”), Nina Dobrev (“Vampire Diaries), Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Bren- dan Fraser (“The Mummy”) and music icon Chance the Rapper join this year’s jury. 2023’s leading awards include the Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature presented to “Cypher” (dir. Chris Moukarbel), Best International Narrative Feature given to “A Strange Path” (dir. Guto Parente) and Best Documentary Feature honoring “Between the Rains” (dir. Andrew H. Brown, Moses Thuranira).