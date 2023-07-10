The unveiling of season six of “Black Mirror”

The most advertised episode, “Joan Is Awful,” is reminiscent of the show’s typical style. It follows Joan, an average blue-collar worker, who is tasked with firing an employee at her business. She returns home from work that day and finds a show titled “Joan Is Awful,” a series based on her life starring none other than Salma Hayek.

As the show continues, people in Joan’s life become increasingly angry with her, resulting in everyone ostracizing her.

When she seeks help from a lawyer, they tell her there are no solutions, as she (and every other user) signed her life away when she subscribed to Streamberry. Too bad she didn’t read the terms and conditions.

This episode displays a glimpse of Netflix’s self-awareness — though it does not touch on the exponential price increase over the past few years. It also brings up the topic of “cancel culture,” as Joan endures serious repercussions for the show’s exaggerated depiction of her attitude, personality and decisions, including getting fired from her job.

As the show unravels, they reveal Joan to be an unfaithful partner, an echo of real-life scandals such as the Try Guys incident. This episode poses questions about modern morality and the implications of life persistently under the digital microscope. It has resonated with fans, potentially earning a spot among the classic “Black Mirror” episodes.

LOCH HENRY