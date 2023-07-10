“Past Lives”: What does it mean to have inyeon?

On June 23, 2023, “Past Lives” saw theatrical release in the United States. Director Celine Song’s debut has since been marked as one of the greatest films of 2023 and is a remarkable saga on the timelessness of romance and the vast universe of connections between all of us. The movie centers around Nora Moon (Greta Lee, “Russian Doll”) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo, “Love to Hate You”). Nora Moon grows up as Moon Na Young in South Korea alongside her childhood friend Hae Sung as they go to school together, walk home together and become each other’s first love. However, soon Na Young’s family decides to immigrate to Canada, leading Na Young to adopt a new name and leave Hae Sung and her childhood behind.

Before she leaves, Hae Sung asks why Na Young is immigrating. Na Young replies, “Because Koreans don’t win Nobel Prizes for literature.”

For 12 years, Na Young grows up as Nora in the U.S. before a chance search for Hae Sung on Facebook reveals that he has also been searching for her. Na Young is now a playwright in New York City but has not won anything just yet while Hae Sung just completed his mandatory military service in South Korea.

The two begin connecting online in a long-distance friendship of sorts that burns to become something more. The countless hours they spend talking, staying up until odd hours and waiting to hear the telltale Skype ringtone feel almost unfinished and unresolved. They have reconnected at an awkward time in their lives, as Nora is about to move to a writer’s retreat, and Hae Sung is about to start studying abroad in China. As the distance between the two becomes too much to bear, Nora breaks off contact to focus on her career, fully intending to rekindle their connection later in life. It seems like a classic case of “right person, wrong time.”