Visiting Atlanta destinations with MARTA

Atlanta is full of so many places to go, things to do and food to eat. While many students at Tech are aware of the possibilities, they do not know how to get there. Many students on campus do not have a car, but they do have access to the North Avenue MARTA Station or the Midtown MARTA Station. Both stations are just about a 20-minute walk away from the center of campus and can get you mostly anywhere you want to go. If you are looking for something to do, here are some places to visit that are just a walk or bus ride to the MARTA station away!

Inman Park

Inman Park is a beautiful area of Atlanta known for its dozens of restaurants and cafes. If you are looking for the perfect brunch spot to go to with friends, Inman Park is a great option. Known for its Butterfly Flags flying throughout the area, it not only has bakeries, restaurants and coffee spots that are perfect for a place to study away from campus, it also has plenty to do. One place to check out is Bear & Honey Candle Co., which is a candle shop that allows customers to make their own candles. This candle store is just one of many places you can go to have a good time in the area, and itis definitely a great place to spend a day out.

Decatur

Decatur Square is full of many different shops and is always very active on the weekends. Strolling through the square, you will find book stores, jewelry, clothes and more. It is a beautiful area with a small town vibe that makes you want to waste the day window shopping. When you get tired of walking around the busy square and start to get hungry, there are amazing restaurants that are available to stop for a bite to eat. Our personal recommendation is Sushi Avenue, a Japanese eatery boasting a wide selection of sushi, appetizers, hot entrees and more.

With MARTA’s rail line crossing through the center of the town and a stop right across the street from the center of the square, there is no reason not to check it out.

Chamblee & Doraville

Buford Highway is accessible from both the Chamblee and Doraville MARTA stations and is a perfect spot for great food. Some of the best traditional Asian restaurants surround Buford Highway and are accompanied by many other great food spots. Favorites surrounding the highway include China Hot Pot, LanZhou Ramen and El Rey Del Taco. These are perfect MARTA stops for someone looking for a great place to eat a dinner with friends or for just a lunch break.

Edgewood-Candler Park

Little Five Points is just a short walk from the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA Station, and it is one of the must-see spots in Atlanta. Little Five Points has become a paradise to those who are a fan of thrift shopping, natural remedies and art. It has many shops in the area including clothing stores, a crystal shop and a record store. Many find this area to be a hipster paradise, but anyone can find something for them in this Atlanta gem.

Lenox

Lenox is a MARTA stop in Buckhead that has plenty to do surrounding it. Lenox Mall is right next door to the MARTA station and has numerous places to shop. Inside the Lenox Mall, you can find stores such as Urban Outfitters, Adidas and so much more. Not only is the Lenox Mall right next to the MARTA Station, but there are also plenty of other places in the area. Gym-goers might take a trip to SoulCycle, while people looking for a fun place to take pictures might visit Candytopia across the street, which is similar to the Ice Cream Museum in Chicago. Additionally, Buckhead’s South City Kitchen is close to both fo the Lenox and Buckhead MARTA stops and is a great restaurant to stop by for a classic Southern dining experience.

Arts Center

The Arts Center Station is a stop in Atlanta that is perfect for those who are a fan of museums, art, culture and more. This stop is a representation of both visual and fine arts, as many art museums in Atlanta and different performance venues are in close proximity to it (The High Museum, Woodruff Arts Center, Center Stage Theater, Whole World Improv Theatre Co and many more). This stop is also just a 20-minute walk from the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, which are beautiful during any season. Visiting the Botanical Gardens throughout the year allows you to see the fully bloomed flowers in late spring, the different foliage in fall and the Christmas lights in December.

There are so many places to go in Atlanta that are worth the MARTA trip, and this list cannot even cover half of them.

Make sure to check out all of these spots and the hundred more that Atlanta has to offer.

Using MARTA is more sustainable and better for the environment than a car ride. All it takes is a short walk to the nearest MARTA station, and if you do not want to walk, Tech buses will take you there! Just check out the Stinger Bus app to see when the next bus is leaving, and hop on. Then, enjoy your day traveling through Atlanta. The Technique hopes that you have a great time trying out MARTA — happy exploring!