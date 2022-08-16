Who’s hungry? Favorite local Asian restaurants

Welcome to Tech, class of 2026! As new students and fresh faces pop up on campus this fall semester, the hustle and bustle of campus life begins to resemble the fast-paced tumult of its home city of Atlanta.

Especially as the semester ramps up, there are times when the commotion of college life can only be calmed by exploring the city and eating!

Here are the Technique’s recommendations for those special days when you just want to get away — perhaps when you just finished an exam you have been studying for all week, to celebrate your Week of Welcome or even for those days where you are just too hungry! In times like these, here are the Asian restaurants (all within walking distance of Tech’s campus) that we recommend for new and old students alike.

WAGAYA

Our Rating: 4.7/5

When looking for a comfy spot to enjoy some Japanese food, look no further than Wagaya Westside. This restaurant is just a short stroll down State Street, nestled on 14th Street near Home Park.

You may think that the primary demographic of this restaurant would be students, but actually, Wagaya is well-known and loved amongst Atlanta natives and Tech students alike.

Wagaya is a perfect harmony of ambience, comfort and most importantly, good food.