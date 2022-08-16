Atlanta’s most popular concert venues

There are many reasons that moving to a big city like Atlanta can be exciting for young adults. If you’re an avid music fan, one of those reasons is the multitude of venues scattered around the city. At a school like Tech, students have easy access to downtown Atlanta, and by extension, an abundance of live music.

Several places are already well known by most, such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, which act as concert venues while not hosting Atlanta’s soccer and basketball games. However, the biggest venues are not the only places to find invigorating live music.

Unlike stadium shows that have layers upon layers of seating surrounding one stage in the center, the following venues have all of their seating in front of the stage so no matter where you are, you will always have a full view of the artists you are seeing.

THE MASQUERADE

Only a 15-minute drive away from Tech — or a seven-minute walk from the Georgia State MARTA station — is the Masquerade. The venue can be found in the lower area of Underground Atlanta known as “Kenny’s Alley.” It was founded in 1989 and is known for its three different indoor areas named Heaven, Hell and keeping with the trend, Purgatory.

The venues surround an open-air courtyard and vary in size, Purgatory being the smallest with a capacity of 300, Heaven being the largest with a capacity of 1500 and Hell being a size in-between the two.

Over the years, the Masquerade has played host to legendary bands such as Nirvana, Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails. Now, its stages are occupied by groups ranging from ODESZA to Sleeping With Sirens.

The venue is also filled with music festival history. In 1992, the first Warped Tour played the complex and was later followed by the first Imagine Fest and Shaky Knees festival, both in 2013, and the first Wrecking Ball ATL in 2015.