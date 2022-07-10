BENEE lights up the Variety Playhouse

June 17 was a big night for alternative electro-pop musician BENEE. It marked the first time she had ever performed in Atlanta, a stop on her world tour.

Originally from New Zealand, this was quite the way away from home for BENEE.

The opening artist, Dreamer Boy, sang songs like “Puppy Dog” with lines including “You make my wheels turn. You make my heart ache,” and “When I’m with you, girl, it’s like I’m on a cloud.” Dreamer Boy offered a nice contrast for what was to come.

Chants of “BENEE” filled the Variety Playhouse as soon as the lights went down on Dreamer Boy. It was soon replaced by cheers when the eerie notes of “Make You Sick” sounded from the stage.

Darkness dissolved over the stage and colored lights blasted into the audience as BENEE began singing. The crowd went wild. There was a new energy to the room — BENEE was there.

Eventually, concert-goers could make her out in the lights. Opposite of the opener who was overly dressed, BENEE was almost underdressed, wearing a white blouse with a black collar and white flowy pants. The only color on her was two red circles painted on her cheeks.

BENEE’s interactions with the audience really charged the room up. From accepting gifts like a rose and a necklace to singing happy birthday to someone named Sebastian in the audience, she really connected with the crowd.

Many different chants ran through the room throughout the night. “Girls are cute,” “Water,” and “Atlanta Love” are a few examples. Playing fan favorites like “Snail,” and “Soaked,” along with some songs featuring other artists like Mallrat, Grimes and Kenny Beats & Bakar, BENEE was irresistible.