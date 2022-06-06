‘Stranger Things’ 4: The return to Hawkins feels scarier

After an almost three year break, fans of the popular Netflix original series “Stranger Things” eagerly awaited the show’s return with volume one of its fourth season, which premiered on May 27. Since its first season, the show has become an iconic part of pop culture with its portrayal of 1980’s suburban America threatened by a mysterious evil from the Upside Down.

Although “Stranger Things” has settled into a familiar formula that is, at times, predictable by its fourth time around, it adds plenty of twists and turns for a thrilling first volume.

The show jumps from the events of the previous season in summer of 1985 to spring of 1986. Since the last time viewers saw the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the cast of characters have been scattered far and wide.

Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder, “Heathers”) has relocated with her family, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown, “Enola Holmes”), to California after the events of the previous season. They attempt to rebuild a life, involving long-distance relationships and new friendships. Meanwhile, former chief of police Jim Hopper (David Harbour, “Black Widow”) is held captive in Russia and fights to survive.

Back in Hawkins, the rest of the characters navigate high school and memories of the past. Threatening their attempt at normality is a new monster from the Upside Down, this time named “Vecna,” which has been preying upon the town’s youth through their minds.