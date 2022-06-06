Fans reminisce on ‘The Eminem Show’ for 20th Anniversary

Thursday, May 26, 2022, marked the 20th anniversary of what many Eminem fans would say is Eminem’s best album, one that marked him as an artist rather than just a rapper.

“To me, ‘The Eminem Show’ is the album that solidified Eminem’s status as one of the GOATs,” said Girish Hari, third-year CS student when asked his thoughts on “The Eminem Show.”

The album revealed more sides to Eminem’s talent.

“I feel like, before, we heard just a lot of anger, and here in ‘The Eminem Show,’ you see a softer side of him,” said Ethan Damiani, third-year BCHM.

According the Damiani, many know Eminem as “the angry rapper,” a rapper who “redirects some extremely passionate emotions of anger towards music expression. He does a good job of explaining the extreme emotions that we can feel at times and personifying them.”

“The Eminem Show” marks history for Eminem fans, not because it is the first time he expresses anger in his writing, or the first time he uses narratives to do so in a concept album, but because it is the first time that he shows a softer side to himself. “The man behind the anger,” so to speak, Marshall Mathers.

The album opens in a classic Eminem fashion, with a skit. Recorded applause accompanied by heavy footsteps on a stage, followed by the tapping of a microphone, make up the first track of the record. Then with a smooth transition right into his first song, “White America,” the album truly begins.

He proceeds to start his album with a satirical piece pointing out the irony of the time. The release of this album was during the “War on Terror” campaign in America, following the 9/11 attacks, a time when patriotism was incredibly high. Eminem points out the hypocrisy that everyone loved America for its freedom of speech, while he and other artists were being censored and targeted for trying to speak freely.