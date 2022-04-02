Looking back on March’s pop-punk releases

While we may be saying goodbye to March, there is no way we are saying goodbye to all the new music released within the past month. As we move into April, here is a recap of some notable tracks within the alternative rock genre that have made their first appearances during the third month of 2022.

Emo Girl (EMO VERSION): Paige Six

In February, musician Paige Six posted a TikTok in which he rewrote the lyrics of the first verse to “Emo Girl” by Machine Gun Kelly and WILLOW after the original song went viral on the app for how much people disliked it.

Six’s version, available on all streaming platforms as of early March, is tailored towards the very people that MGK claims to be singing about and was an immediate hit among fans of the emo genre.

Within his version, Six includes 15 references to classic emo bands such as Taking Back Sunday, AFI, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Hawthorne Heights.

I Love This Part: The Wrecks

This March, the pop-rock genre was graced by this scathing new song from the California-based band.

In this passionate breakup song, rumored to be about the lead singer’s ex-girlfriend, the Wrecks deliver lyrics that not only reflect on a relationship that seemingly crashed and burned but also let go of said relationship in a biting, “I got the last words” way.

The band steers away from the typically sad style of breakup songs, instead they fill the track with confident, edgy vocals, and an instrumental track that backs them seamlessly.

Everyone’s a Secret: Lø Spirit

Up-and-coming punk artist Lø Spirit got his start on TikTok by covering songs of the punk rock and metal genre and using his platform to spread awareness for various mental health struggles.

His second original release, “Everyone’s a Secret” tells an emotionally vulnerable story about victims of abuse. He pairs gritty vocals and rock instrumentals with honest, hard-hitting lyrics to create a truly powerful song.

Furthermore, the ending of the song is just as impactful as the rest of it, as the music fades and is replaced with a series of voice memos from fans all over the globe, all speaking different languages while saying the same thing: “I am a language that you don’t speak.”

The Funeral: Yungblud

In mid-March, the energetic English artist known as Yungblud released the first single off his upcoming third album. Titled “The Funeral”, the singer explained the song to be one of the most accurate representations of himself that he’s ever put into his music.

Although the title is about death, the lyrics celebrate life by owning insecurities in order to truly accept oneself as a person. Stylistically, muted guitar chords, slightly grainy vocals, and an upbeat tempo sound less like an actual funeral and more like an 80s hit, perfect for dancing to.

Why Do I: Set It Off

The fifth song on Set It Off’s newest album, “Welcome to Elsewhere”, is a perfect representation of something almost everyone who’s ever experienced a breakup has gone through.

The relatability of counting days since the split, typing out texts to an ex despite knowing they’ll never see them, scrolling through picture after picture, and cursing yourself for not being able to get them out of your head, is at the forefront of the song.

Singer Cody Carson’s vocals are accompanied by a bright-sounding horn section in this song that can only be described as pure fun.

Cyberhex: Motionless in White

Metal band Motionless In White enters the era of their upcoming album with this post-apocalyptic track. But this song does more than just combine their customarily heavy vocals with distorted synth elements.

The lyrics themselves are extremely well-written, one might even say poetic, depicting a profession of love at the end of the world.

Despite the newer electronic elements, however, the band retains elements that have become foundational to their sound, including the beloved “Blegh” often found in metal songs as well as an absolutely killer breakdown.

Deju Vu: Magnolia Park, Action/Adventure

This collaboration between punk bands Magnolia Park and Action/Adventure, both bands comprised of people of color, has the feeling of nostalgia to it.

A blend between both bands’ sounds and lyrical styles, the song is reminiscent of a classic pop-punk/punk-rock song.

“Deja Vu” feels different from many typical musical collaborations, which usually feature one artist on another’s song, in the way that the song truly feels like a joint effort between the two bands.

Each has their own verse, and they share the chorus, while the musical stylings of both are blended for the backing track, ending in a completely cohesive song.

Lost: Charlotte Sands

One of the newest female artists entering the pop-punk genre, Charlotte Sands is quickly making a name for herself, most recently opening on the tours of well-known artists Yungblud and The Maine.

Sands’ newest song “Lost” is a positive and encouraging look at the notion of feeling like an outsider, of feeling like you do not know what you are doing in life. The singer includes snippets of her personal experiences alongside fast-paced percussion, giving the song a feeling of carefree excitement that embodies the themes of the lyrics she sings: It is normal to feel a bit lost in life and it is going to be okay because others experience the same feelings.