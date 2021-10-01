Get in the mood for fall with festivals

Fall break is approaching, and this semester is already going by too fast. If you are looking for a study break, these four festivals happening near Tech are a perfect way to enjoy the season.



Elevate Art Festival



The Elevate Art Festival is a combined effort between venues, artists and businesses across the Atlanta community to, as described on their website, “ignite interest in cultural events and art.” The festival spans multiple weekends and different neighborhoods each week, with this weekend, Oct. 1-3, the festival will be making its stop in Midtown, focusing on the area’s unique cultural hubs.



With over 12 events featured that vary from pride to poetry to film, there is sure to be something for everyone. Events will be across Midtown with no singular home base; some of this weekend’s venues include the High, the Botanical Gardens, Poem 88 and Colony Square. Visit the festival’s website at elevateart.com to see the lineup of events taking place and pick a few to visit.



Atlanta Pizza Festival



Taking place right next to campus in Atlantic Station, this Pizza Festival is a travelling pizza event that is coming to Atlanta this year for the first time. This event will feature live music and entertainment, drinks, and, you guessed it, pizza. All chefs will be using a Neapolitan-style pizza oven, and there will be options for visitors with dietary restrictions.



The festival will be on October 2nd from 12-6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 with all proceeds supporting Christopher Haven’s Atlanta. More information is available at atlpizzafestival.com.



Rev Fall Fest



Rev Coffee Roasters will be hosting a fall festival on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their Smyrna location. With a goal to “provide a venue for local artists to display and sell their talents and passions while at the same time inviting the community to observe and enjoy in a comfortable and entertaining environment,” according to their website, the coffee shop will be hosting live music, comedians and artists in the outdoor area surrounding their building. Rev will also be serving up their October secret menu items and hosting giveaways throughout the day. No tickets are required.



Missed the festival but still want to try some Rev coffee? The last Friday of each month is Free Fridays, where visitors can get a free 16 ounces of drip-brew. More information is available on their Instagram @revcoffee.



Chalktoberfest



Every October, 75 chalk artists from around the world cover the streets of Downtown Marietta with their designs to compete in a chalk art competition. Surrounding the art, the sidewalks are lined with over 50 vendors including local restaurants, breweries, businesses and artisans.



In the center of it all, there is live music in Marietta Square Park with 9 bands rotating through the 2-day festival.



This year, Chalktoberfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 10. Admission is free. More details are available at chalktoberfest.com.