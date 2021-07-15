Imagine Music Festival Returns At A New Location

Imagine Music Festival, Atlanta’s longest running EDM festival, will return to the city on September 17-19. This year, Imagine expects about 25,000 attendees and will feature a pool party, food trucks, and vendors. Imagine was founded in 2014 as a smaller two-day event, but year after year has attracted bigger musicians and bigger crowds. Every year, Imagine has successfully pulled off an exciting event with stunning visuals, a silent disco, and even camping options for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Following a worldwide hiatus from festivals and concerts, Imagine is back for another year at a new venue. The new location is in Chattahoochee Hills, on the Bouckaert Farm. The location’s natural surroundings will make the change one for the better in comparison to the flat racetrack where Imagine has been held previously.

Like in previous years, Imagine has some big names lined up to perform. These include:

Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Madeon, 3LAU, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blunts & Blondes, Carnage B2B Borgore, CharlestheFirst, Clozee, Dabin, Dion Timmer, Ghost Rydr (Ghastly B2B Joyryde), Kasbo, Kayzo B2B Subtronics, Liquid Stranger, Peekaboo, Subtronics (“Wooked on Tronics” set), Shpongle Droid (Simon Posford Live, featuring Android Jones), Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive. The Disco Inferno stage will feature Fisher with the Catch & Release Takeover and including Lee Foss, Malaa, Shiba San, Walker & Royce, John Summit, Noizu, Sidepiece, SNBRN, VNSSA, Dillon Nathaniel, Deeper Purpose, LP Giobbi, Subrinse, and Westend. The Wakaan Takeover will feature Liquid Stranger, Champagne Drip B2B Luzcid, Shlump, G-Rex, Esseks, Sully, Mize, and a Wakaan Family B2B set. Other artists joining the Imagine lineup include Abelation, Alber-K, Blackgummy, Brondo, Corrupt UK, Devault, Dieselboy, Eddie Gold, Joyce Muniz, Kaivon, Laser Assassins, Leah Culver, Lick, Mersiv, Moore Kismet, No Mana, Of the Trees, and Reaper.

The daytime party will continue this year, along with the option to camp. Imagine has always been a very friendly environment and is a great place to start for baby-ravers. Tickets are on sale at www.imaginefestival.com. Ticket sales are in Phase 4 so supply is limited.

