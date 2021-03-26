Eric Andre and co-stars discuss ‘Bad Trip’

The long-awaited raunchy comedy “Bad Trip” starring comedians Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish drops on Netflix on Mar. 26. The outrageous hidden cam comedy follows Andre and Howery’s characters on their road trip from Florida to New York on a quest to reconnect with Michaela Conlin’s character, Maria.



This nonsensical prank film is reminiscent of the “Jackass” film series, but also incorporates the outrageous public performance aspects of “Borat.” Before the release of the film, stars Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery and Michaela Conlin sat down with the Technique and discussed all things “Bad Trip.”



Although this film was an amalgamation of many comedic minds, Eric Andre gave specific kudos to “Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Sacha Baron Cohen his comedy forefathers.”



The writers room and brainstorming process for content was a merging of the casts’ favorite comedians coming together to pitch ideas.



The randomness and chaos that lingers throughout the film is evidence of the numerous types of humor depicted.



During the interview, Andre said that “along with gaining inspiration from different comedians, he also brings his own comedic absurdity” to the film. He also went on to note how groundbreaking it was to take part in the “first hidden cam/prank movie with all people of color.”



“Bad Trip” like many other Eric Andre productions features extremely raunchy and berserk pranks that take confidence and tenacity to pull off in public.



Each stunt was pulled off with great cohesiveness and it leaves viewers wondering how Eric Andre and others became so adept at taking part in public pranks. He boiled it down to taking part in pranks since age 20, but admitted that when he started “his organs used to sweat from nerves” and that his costars Lil Rel Howery and Michaela Conlin were not eased into it by any means and were “thrown into the fire.”



Andre also cites the fact that many of the scenes were “so surreal that if you waver for a second, then the prank fails” and that the added pressure of the most outrageous pranks make it easier to stay in character.



Likewise, in pranks with Andre and Howery’s characters, they found themselves acting as one anothers “hype men” and “ping-ponging” energy in scenes.



Audiences would be shocked to find out that an extremely explicit Chinese finger trap scene happened to be shot on Lil Rel Howery’s first day and he quite literally did have to go from “zero to 100.”



What the audience does not see in the film is when a man pulled out a knife and threatened Andre and Howery if they did not leave the restaurant. This chaotic scene and a scene that takes place with a gorilla are arguably the most shocking in the whole film, but “Bad Trip” still manages to balance shock and humor with the fact that they are filming with real people.



“Comedy is a game of millimeters. You need to make sure that comedy doesn’t land in the realm of bad taste” Andre explained, “Intent and context are the DNA to make a comedic event feel good.” These two components, intent and context, are very apparent to viewers while watching “Bad Trip.” It is able to balance absurd pranks with a succinct narrative. Andre and other members of the writing teams were forced to write from a different perspective than they are used to. Instead of just writing from a “jokey” place, it was imperative that they had a solid narrative as well.



“Bad Trip” is a wild ride from start to finish that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat. The film wonderfully combines chaotic comedy with an engaging storyline.

Stream “Bad Trip” on Netflix any time.