Tech Arts to host chat with alumna in fashion

Makenna Carroll, who graduated from the Scheller College of Business in 2011, will be returning to Tech on Sept. 10 to participate in the next installment of TECHnically Creative, Georgia Tech Art’s virtual series featuring alumni in creative fields.

Since graduating, Carroll has occupied various roles at companies in the fashion and retail space, including Marchesa, Elie Tahari and Club Monaco.

She currently holds the position of senior product manager for Adidas at the company’s headquarters in Portland, OR.

During her five years at Adidas, Carroll has focused on telling consumer-relevant stories around the company’s lifestyle footwear.

TECHnically Creative is a relatively new series hosted by Georgia Tech Arts that features virtual interviews with Tech alumni who are working in the arts.

The series is an exciting opportunity for students to see how their degree from Tech can be used to explore their passions in a variety of creative fields. Creativity is as relevant and important to a degree from Tech as any technical skill; TECHnically Creative aims to expand our appreciation of it as part of the Tech experience.

As Tech Arts puts it: “While many Yellow Jackets go into careers in line with what they studied at school, there are some who find themselves putting their degrees to use within creative industries.”

Past participants in TECHnically Creative have included Russ Todd, EE ‘90, who is a managing partner at Akustics, an acoustic design firm. Another participant, Megan Fechter, BSBA ‘17, is a founder of The Reverie, a female creative coworking space in Atlanta.

Other participants have included an owner of a Liberian boutique, professional photographers, a VR gaming software executive; and a third-generation professional wood turner.

Georgia Tech Arts, a division of Student Life, explores the intersection of arts and technology on campus.

The organization seeks to connect professional artists with the campus community and to integrate these artists into the classroom.

Georgia Tech Arts also offers several ways for students to get involved with the arts on campus. Some of these activities include the Clough Art Crawl and ACCelerate. Find out more at arts.gatech.edu.

TECHnically Creative with Makenna Carroll will be livestreamed on Georgia Tech Arts’ Facebook page.

Register online to ask a question in advance.