Inner city park development

If you enjoy walking in Midtown, you’ve almost certainly walked past the eyesore that is No. 2 Opus Place. The now-abandoned lot at 98 14th St. once had high hopes. It was first acquired by a developer with plans to build a condominium complex on the block. But construction on that building succumbed to numerous permitting and planning roadblocks, and eventually the land went into foreclosure in 2023. Since then, the land has been relatively untouched and ill-maintained — until now. Two months ago, Midtown Alliance, an urban development non-profit, announced that they were under contract to own and develop the plot. Their plan? Build a park.

Midtown is no stranger to parks. Piedmont Park, in all its 189 acres of glory, is the heart of Midtown Atlanta’s green space. If converted, the vacant lot will be a fraction of the size of Piedmont — only four acres large. However, the space has the potential to make a meaningful difference.

It is near impossible to plan what a practical and productive park would look like without taking in consideration the needs of Midtown’s community as a whole. The block sits down the street from Tech’s campus, and it is important to consider what aspects of a park would be worthwhile to Tech students.

So, what makes a park helpful? The best parks have both physical and community-building aspects. Studies show greenspace is especially good for college students — parks usage is correlated with lower stress levels and better physical health. But more importantly, a perfect park can bring a community together, offering an area for people of all ages to coexist freely. Uniting diverse populations should be the biggest priority of the potential park — to be a space that serves college students, families and day-workers in the Midtown area.

First and foremost, Midtown does not need a new Piedmont; this park should be more intentional with its usage and be accessible and equitable. It cannot be a simple green space, but rather, there must be something for everyone. For college students, a social commons; for corporate employees, a quiet spot for a lunch break; and for families in the community, a playground for kids. Inclusivity goes hand in hand with accessibility; the park must be safely and easily accessible from all directions, especially on streets with heavy traffic. Creating safe, direct pedestrian paths through the park will increase visitation, while integrating the park with surrounding buildings. Much of Midtown’s green space is corporate and is either private or requires purchase to use. This park should prioritize free, public amenities: water fountains, gathering spaces and restrooms.

The park should also focus on creating a community-building space. Midtown has a shortage of outdoor event spaces, and its abundance of commuters takes away from its cohesive sense of community. A smaller park can lend itself to host events that cater to very different audiences, but still bring people together. Take Tech’s very own community market as an example—a dedicated space to host a market similar to that would bring together a wide variety of customers (perhaps even commuters and day workers). These events can create unity and a sense of safety, which is ever so important in a growing neighborhood like Midtown.

This park is a chance to reimagine a small part of Midtown with significant impact. So let’s design it so nobody is left out—including us!