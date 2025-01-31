Try out the Pi Mile

Finding time to exercise in college can be extremely difficult, but running is my preferred way of staying fit and getting fresh air. Using the same route over and over again can become boring, but I regularly end up on the Pi Mile Trail. Despite the crowded sidewalks, the Pi Mile is a great resource for running that allows you to appreciate campus.

The Pi Mile creates a running environment that you can enjoy without leaving the Institute. At 3.14 miles, the trail is long enough not to get too repetitive. It gives students a great tour of campus landmarks such as the West Village Dining Commons, EcoCommons, McCamish Pavilion, Bobby Dodd Stadium and Tech Tower, while avoiding the busy center of campus and reducing the congestion around Tech Green. The Pi Mile also has a minimal number of traffic lights to stop at, contrasting sharply with Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. In a city where public bathrooms are few and far between, access to academic buildings that can offer restrooms and a water fountain is always reassuring.

The trail does have some safety issues. The portion of the Pi Mile along Tech Parkway feels very isolated from campus, as students typically walk on Ferst Drive. Additionally, there aren’t any stop signs for drivers where the trail crosses Hemphill Avenue and State Street, forcing you to wait until there is a gap in both directions of traffic before you cross. It is even more nerve-wracking around 6 p.m., when faculty, staff and commuters are lined bumper-to-bumper trying to drive home. There are also many points along the trail where the sidewalks are too narrow. During a run last semester with Running Reck, the Tech running club, a part of our group had to run on the road because the sidewalk was being rebuilt.

Despite these concerns, I find myself returning to the Pi Mile regularly. Being less than 300 feet from my dorm, the trail makes it easy for me to leave my room and exercise on the days I need it most. It enables joyful encounters with friends and classmates, which make my day. Using the trail also allows me to avoid the daunting task of reaching any off-street trails. To get to the Westside Beltline Connector, which lies less than a mile west of campus, you need to cross the railroad tracks and Northside Drive. To reach Piedmont Park and the Eastside Beltline you need to cross I-75/85 and four major one-way roads that slice through Midtown Atlanta.

Most of all, I enjoy using the Pi Mile because it allows me to appreciate the Tech community. Seeing students out and about reminds me how fortunate I am to live in such a dense cluster of smart and social people. Seeing the uncomfortable sidewalk and fast traffic on 10th Street reminds me why I came to Tech. I hope you find running to be a great mood boost that encourages you to enjoy campus and Atlanta and appreciate them in a new way. See you out on the trail!