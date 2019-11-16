Hokies roll through Jackets, 45-0

The Jackets were thoroughly embarrassed by their rivals, Virginia Tech, on Saturday. Tech was dominated in every aspect by the Hokies — they were outscored 45 to 0 and outgained 461 yards to 134 yards. After showing signs of promise in a loss to Virginia last week on the road, there was optimism that the Jackets might be able to keep the momentum going and show up against a Virginia Tech team with postseason hopes, but Tech instead looked every bit the rebuilding team they are. Here were the biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Decimated Tech defense can’t contain Hokies



Rolling with multiple walk-ons for much of their drives, Tech was steamrolled by a Virginia Tech offense that entered the game ranked no. 65 in the country in points per game. Hokie QB Hendon Hooker had a field day with the Jackets’ decimated defense, going 9 for 13 in the air with 159 yards before getting rested in the second half. On the ground, the Hokies picked up 238 yards on 45 attempts, scorching the Jackets’ run defense.

Jackets struggle with penalties



Even on the administrative side of the ball, Tech had a bad day. Setting the tone with a delay of game penalty on the first play of the game, the Jackets gave up 40 yards on 6 penalties. On top of that, safety Christian Campbell was ejected in the second quarter as well for a clear-as-day targeting call on Virginia Tech’s kick returner. Giving up so many big plays coupled with Tech’s propensity for penalties meant the Tech crowd was well out of the game by the end of the first half.

Virginia Tech still fighting for Coastal



With tonight’s win, Virginia Tech stays alive in their hunt for the ACC Coastal. The Hokies went to 4-2 in ACC play this year, tying with Pittsburgh and just behind Virginia at 5-2. Pitt and Virginia Tech face off next week, and should Virginia Tech win that game, they’ll have a chance to win the Coastal outright against UVA the following week. If Pitt wins, they will need to beat Boston College the week after and have Virginia Tech beat Virginia in order to win the Coastal outright, but if UVA beats Virginia Tech, UVA will own the Coastal title outright by virtue of a tie-breaking win over Pitt earlier this season.