Despite a competitive and

contentious first half, Tech crumbled late and lost to the Duke Blue Devils 14-28

on Saturday. With 5:00 to go in the third quarter, Tech was tied with Duke 7-7,

but Tech fumbled on the next two drives and then fumbled again on a subsequent

kickoff deep in their own territory which Duke capitalized on to the tune of a

21-point advantage. Tech’s mistakes in ball handling proved too much to

overcome as the Jackets fell to 3-4 on the season.

QB TaQuon Marshall struggled on the

ground and went for just 41 yards on 16 rushing attempts, but his pitching

ability had noticeably improved, especially from Tech’s game against Clemson

earlier last month. Jerry Howard, Jordan Mason, and Clinton Lynch each went for

30+ yards during the game. Still, the Jackets struggled with scoring and ball

handling across both halves, as Tech was held to less than 15 points in their

first game since last year’s game against Georgia.

Echoing his remarks from weeks

prior after Tech lost to Clemson on the back of multiple fumbles and missed

plays, Tech head coach Paul Johnson again expressed frustration with his offense’s

ball handling. “I thought we cleaned that up, but we haven’t,” Johnson said.

“There’s a small margin of error. We can’t win games when we turn the ball over

three times [like that].”

Tech’s offense had found its rhythm

against two of the worst defenses in the country in their most recent games,

beating up on Bowling Green State and Louisville. Tech had punted the ball just

once in those two games after Johnson had emphasized that he would take a more

hands-on approach to coaching ball-carrying. Johnson reiterated his commitment

postgame Saturday: “We’ve got to do a better job coaching ball security. It

comes back to us.”

Anree Saint-Amour leads Tech Defense

Tech’s

defense got off to a rocky start against Duke, as Tech gave up three first

downs and a touchdown on four straight plays, as Duke knifed down the field

with a series of quick passes. But Tech’s defense was lights out on the

following drives –Tech’s defense held Duke to 5/10 on third downs and 0/2 on

fourth downs. Tech’s defense did yield those three touchdowns by Duke in the

third quarter, but each fumble had occurred deep in Tech’s red-zone,

handicapping the defensive unit. Leading the charge again was Anree

Saint-Amour, who continued to build his case for All-ACC honors, picking up 2

sacks and forcing a fumble during the game. Duke’s offense was tied for second

in the FBS in turnovers lost entering the game with just three, but Tech forced

five turnovers, including a key interception in the first quarter that gave

Tech its first score.

Saint-Amour

praised his defensive unit following the game. “I feel like we do a pretty good

job getting takeaways, which is a big thing on defense with the ability to

change the game. We’re making less mistakes every game and I feel we’re growing

as a defense, so we’re all going to get better.”

Blue Devils and Tech Get Physical

Tech’s loss on the road at

the hands of Duke last season did nothing to imply the level of animosity that

was present between the two teams Saturday. Duke and Tech got into multiple

altercations during the second quarter, from pushing and shoving to a Duke

player restraining a Tech player on the ground following the downing of a punt

attempt by the Jackets. The tensions escalated to an all-out brawl after Tech

kicked off following their only first-half touchdown, where Duke LB Jacob

Morgenstern and Tech LB Victor Alexander engaged in a fist-fight as the benches

emptied on both sides. Both players were assessed personal fouls for their

roles in the fight, and Alexander was ejected from the game.

Tech Bitten by Injury Bug

While most of Tech’s woes

during the game were self-inflicted, Tech also lost multiple players during the

game. LB David Curry and WE Stephen Dolphus each left the game early and did

not return, and Marshall was forced to leave the game as well during the fourth

quarter with injury. Johnson indicated that he believed Marshall would be fine

as the nature of Marshall’s injury was not serious but said that he would need

to wait until Sunday to find out more. Because of Marshall’s injury, RS

freshman and former four-star recruit QB James Graham received his first snaps

of the season, picking up four yards on one carry.