Many people believe that Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are bad. It has been driven into society that GMOs are not natural, and are therefore a bad thing. And until I did my research on them, GMOs held a negative connotation for me as well. I mean, without GMOs, Dennis Nedry would still be alive, right?

The first impression from many of the people I surveyed was that GMOs are “not natural.” Often, GMOs are associated with toxic pesticides. This assumption only sustains the falsity that GMOs are comprised of nasty chemicals that will cause birth defects and cancer. So before jumping to conclusions on how you only eat organic food because you don’t want any “genetically modified … what’s the last letter stand for?” in your diet, learn a bit about how they work and their effects on your body and the environment.

There are different types of GMOs. Some GMOs are crops that are bred by taking one trait from one plant or organism, and put it into another plant or organism. Others involve slightly changing a specific protein. Phrases like “GMO-infected” and cartoons of a tomato crossed with a fish are inaccurate. Cabbage, turnips, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and broccoli, as we know today have all been modified by humans.

In reality, GMOs are in no way harmful to human health — in fact, there are proven benefits. For example, the Golden Rice project is based entirely on GMOs. It involves fortifying grains of rice with beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which is important in enhancing vision and overall health, especially in societies dependent on rice as a food staple.

Other benefits of GMOs include the decrease in various defects such as spina bifida, prevented by fortifying flour with folic acid, which also leads to a decreased risk of stroke. Adding iron to flour decreases anemia — according to the World Health Organization, iron deficiency is the most common nutritional disorder in the world, and especially prevalent in developing countries.

If you’re still concerned, you don’t have to eat foods containing them. The word “organic” by definition excludes all GMOs.

The biggest concern about GMOs is their long-term effect. While there is little evidence to show that GMOs are not harmful long term, there is similarly little evidence to show that it will be harmful long term. While there are theories that cross-pollination may be a potential hazard, there is not enough evidence to make that theory a fact. Still, that does not mean that we should put an end to GMOs or that we should stop doing research on GMOs — it just means that the use of GMOs in the environment must be monitored, and that it’s important to decide who gets to grow GMOs.

Our world is changing fast, and to keep up with rapidly growing populations in different areas of the globe, efficiency is key. It allows us to fortify our produce with essential nutrients that could save third-world populations and generate a healthier crop with each growing season.

While there may be concerns for GMOs in the long-run, these issues can easily be overcome by continuing to test GMOs in a controlled environment, and weighing the pros and cons of the effect that the introduction of GMOs will have in different societies.

  • Geoff Hamer

    At it’s roots, the anti-GMO movement is an anti-CORPORATE movement. It’s people who are overly-emotional about the food they eat who entertain a false impression that Organic Food is being planted and grown by pleasant families wearing straw hats and hand-tilling fields.

    What they don’t realize is that the word ‘Organic’ is a actually a corporate marketing tool. It’s used to demonize perfectly safe food while promoting a growing method that has never been shown to safer or more nutritious… for PROFIT$$. They also don’t realize that Organic doesn’t mean no pesticides. Like all farmers, they DO use pesticides, just ones that get a special exception as ‘organic pesticides’.

    In the end, anti-GMO folk don’t believe that the technology is unsafe and therefore immoral, they believe the technology is immoral and therefore unsafe.

  • Debbie Owen

    Most GMOs have been genetically engineered to withstand repeated applications of herbicides and/or to produce pesticides. These poisons can’t wash off so people are eating these poisons hidden in our food supply. Our country has become very sick since GMOs were snuck into our food supply in the mid 90s and I don’t believe that is just a coincidence. By the way, GMO golden rice is just a failed GMO experiment, it doesn’t work. It looks like the author is trying to mislead people here.

    • RobertWager

      Morning Debbie. Lets explore your comment. First the average GE crop (those that are herbicide tolerant) is sprayed with the herbicide once or twice early in the crop cycle. This hardly is repeated spraying. The amount of the active ingredient herbicide is ~22 oz per acre (a can of cola per football field). The toxicity of the newer herbicides is far less than older chemistry farmers used to use. This means farmers have overwhelmingly switched to herbicides like glyphosate (less toxic than table salt or vinegar) because it is very effective and degrades into non-toxic compounds and therefore does not persist in the environment.

      Now as for your scary Poison can’t be washed off I assume you are referring to the Cry and Vip proteins that insect resistant GE crops have. These genes were isolated from soil bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis or Bt for short. Bt bacteria has a long history of safe use in agriculture including organic agriculture.

      The Cry and Vip proteins are only toxic to the target pests. Only the target pests have the gut receptors the the Cry and Vip proteins bind to. without these specific receptors the Cry and Vip proteins are digested just like every other protein we consume. I know you klnow this but continue to use scary words like poisons when in fact the Cry and Vip Bt proteins are anything but that to all but the target pests. This is why they are so safe. And of course you once again forgot to mention the planting of Bt crops has allowed farmers to reduce the use of broad spectrum insecticides by hundreds of millions of pounds.

      Funny how life expectancy continued to rise over the entire history of GE crops. Funny how every national health authority in the world that has looked at GE crops find them to be safe. What evidence have they all missed? Please show this forum the evidence for your allegations against this technology.

      GRII is still in the late stages of development so how can it be a failure if it has not been released to commercial use yet. It is true the movement of the beta carotene trait into other cultivars is hitting snags but that hardly means that GRII is a failure. I encourage people to go to the goldenricedotorg website and learn about it for themselves.

      Cheers

      • Debbie Owen

        Herbicide tolerant GE crops are designed to withstand repeated applications of herbicide (roundup) so the plant won’t die. If the crops weren’t sprayed much, as you suggest, then there wouldn’t even be a “need” for roundup ready crops. Farmers are using more and more roundup as weeds become more resistant, you can’t guarantee how much is being used. Your claim that 22oz of glyphosate per acre being used is deceptive because no matter how much glyphosate is sprayed and no matter how often, the fact is that glyphosate is now found in our bodies! Obviously that poison can’t be all washed off and that isn’t healthy for anyone.

        As for Bt crops, there is no comparison between the Bt used only sometimes (as a last resort) in organic crops and the Bt in GE crops. First of all many organic farmers use no pesticides at all, but for those that sometimes use Bt on their crops it is mostly dissipated in the sunlight and can be washed off the plant. Consumers aren’t likely to ingest any Bt when they eat organic. But the Bt in GE Bt corn (for instance) is produced within every kernel, it can’t dissipate in the sun or be washed off. The fact is that Bt corn is registered as a pesticide with the EPA and it’s in many food products such as cereal, most people aren’t even aware that they are eating these poisons.

        You can call these proteins but that doesn’t change the fact that they are also poisons. Considering that herbicides are a form of pesticides, the use of pesticides has greatly increased since GE crops were snuck into our food supply in the mid 90s. Our country has become very sick, especially with GI disorders and allergies and I don’t believe that is just a coincidence. Many people have eliminated GE foods from their diets (the best they can without proper labels) and found that their negative health effects has greatly improved. I have seen this with my own eyes and others can too, just go non-GMO. They won’t need a study or regulatory agency to tell them how much better they feel. There are also many doctors who have discovered this as well and recommend to their patients to stop eating GE foods, you can try it for yourself.

        I will never understand how anyone could think that ingesting small amounts of poison in several different food products day after day could be good for anyone.

        By the way, Golden rice hasn’t been released for commercial use because it doesn’t work, farmers don’t even want to grow it because of decreased yields.

      • patzagame

        22 oz is not a can of coke!

    • JoeFarmer

      “Most GMOs have been genetically engineered to withstand repeated applications of herbicides…”

      Another day, another lie from Debbie Owen.

      • Debbie Owen

        You obviously don’t know the kind of GMOs being discussed here, that’s no surprise considering you are the fake farmer who doesn’t know that glyphosate is poison.

  • patzagame

    Lots of assumptions in this entertaining,naive little essay. Bt and Ht tolerant crops have never been and will never be considered natural,no matter how hard you want to spin that dialogue. “This assumption only sustains the falsity that GMOs are comprised of nasty chemicals that will cause birth defects and cancer.” Wow…now there’s a biggie right there! Perhaps the author might have assumed that,perhaps the reason she “researched” GMOs. and this…”Some GMOs are crops that are bred by taking one trait from one plant or organism, and put it into another plant or organism. Others involve slightly changing a specific protein.” so simple and basically ignorant. Then we have the standard story line… Cabbage, turnips, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and broccoli, as we know today have all been modified by humans. Not GMOs! Now lets throw in beneficial Golden Rice,thats not even on the market…and if it ever does finally become available,its no longer a necessity. The fifth paragraph is so far off the wall,not quite sure where those tidbits of information came from. Classic assumption in # 7,that GMOs are safe until proven harmful-thats not how it works,sweetie. I’m really starting to wonder where your knowledge of cross pollination hazards are just theory comes from? Go research bent grass….. “Still, that does not mean that we should put an end to GMOs or that we should stop doing research on GMOs — it just means that the use of GMOs in the environment must be monitored, and that it’s important to decide who gets to grow GMOs.”….. Monitored? Decided? By whom? How about there be a GMO task force that makes sure farmers adhere to label instructions on pesticides,or that farmers don’t plant GE crops too close to their neighbors and contaminate their non gmo crops.They can also make sure GE pharmers are rotating their crops to prevent resistance, creating super weeds and Bt tolerant pests and they plant buffer zones! Hey, we can even make the organic taxpayers foot the bill,that would be great! Not sure if its innocence or ignorance,but I hope you continue your knowledge quest,btw third world populations don’t need GE fortified essential nutrient produce(which doesn’t even exist),they need real food! One last thought…nature is not a controlled environment!