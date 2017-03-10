Our passion for Tech and love of our peers led us to run, and we are thankful for this opportunity and the encouragement we’ve received for our vision.

We have been blessed to accomplish much in our three years here: In SGA, Lizzie helped broaden excused absences for religious holidays and established a massive alumni endowment. Through her leadership in the KNIT mentorship program, Lizzie has helped countless first-years find their way. Connor has represented our ideals of “Progress and Service” excellently through his work in Wreckless, For the Kids, Theta Xi, Tech Beautification Day, and more. Both of us are Student Ambassadors, GT1000 TLs, and FASET Leaders. Combined, we’ve been involved in 16 organizations, and 6 of those we served in executive positions.

Now, we have a vision of a responsive and efficient student government that can enhance the experiences of all students.

Lizzie has worked at the State Capitol and knows Georgia government well. The student body deserves an effective voice at the Board of Regents and state government, and our ticket is unique in its nuanced understanding of what it takes to influence policy. This is our greatest strength.

International students need better career resources and friendlier bursar policies. The growing EXCEL program needs help integrating its students on campus. Low-income students have needs that SGA can provide. We plan to help these groups.

Lastly, we will use SGA to promote a holistic view of health and wellbeing that includes physical, spiritual, mental, social and professional wellness. We want to find new ways to combat sexual violence and substance abuse too.

Our platform at lizzieandconnor.com goes more in depth on the steps we will take to achieve our vision, and we will hold ourselves fiercely accountable to our promises. Thank you for your consideration and Go Jackets!