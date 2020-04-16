Tech to host online commencement, tentative ceremony in August

Spring 2020 graduates, whose commencement was previously cancelled, will be honored with an online ceremony beginning at noon on May 1.



“All of us at Georgia Tech have a deep sense of admiration for our graduating class, among other reasons because we know very well how much it takes to get there. Our graduates deserve to be recognized for this momentous achievement, which means so much to them and to their families,” said President Ángel Cabrera in a statement. “Our online celebration does not replace our Commencement exercises but will help mark the completion of a journey. I hope every graduate will consider returning to campus when we stage a live ceremony later this year, as public health guidelines permit.”



According to the announcement, found on commencement.gatech.edu, the virtual event will include speeches from Cabrera and the deans, as well as student interviews and messages from faculty, alumni and other members of the Tech community.



The Institute has also tentatively scheduled an in-person commencement ceremony in August for spring and summer graduates. Students who are unable to attend this ceremony will be able to request to walk in the December commencement ceremony should there be additional room.

