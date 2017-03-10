President Trump’s administration announced a revised version of its much-maligned travel ban March 8, prompting responses from Tech as well as the University System of Georgia (USG).

Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the Board of Regents, issued a statement to USG campuses reemphasizing the USG’s support for international students.

“The University System of Georgia greatly values the contributions of our international students, faculty and staff … The new executive order issued today places travel and immigration limits for the following six countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“However, according to the terms of the Executive Order … it is to be applied to nationals of these six nations who do not hold visas as of the effective date of the order, March 16, 2017. Those who hold current visas, including our students and faculty using visas to study and teach here, are not impacted and their visas remain valid under the new order.”

President G.P. “Bud” Peterson issued a supplemental statement acknowledging the outpouring of concern after the initial ban went into effect.

“As we recognize the valuable contributions our international students, faculty, and staff make to the success of our institution, we also value you as individuals. I have heard from many of you over the last several weeks and recognize that you may have questions and/or concerns. I want to reassure you that [Tech and the USG are] closely monitoring this and related changes in an effort to keep you apprised and answer your questions,” Peterson said.