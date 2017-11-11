Thanksgiving invokes thoughts of spending time with family and friends, sharing meals, watching football games and leaving Tech for just a few short days.

For some, however, leaving Tech just is not a possibility. With most people gone and so much free time, someone in this situation might be wondering what to do around Atlanta to have some fun and to relax during this time off school.

Fear not, the Technique has compiled a list of fun activities for you to do over the break that will help you fall in love with being at Tech for Thanksgiving.

One of the easiest things to do is to just get outside. The beautiful North Georgia fall weather means it is the perfect time to head outdoors. The changing leaves and cooler temperatures will make it worthwhile, and the extra time over break means you cannot use studying as an excuse.

Explore somewhere close to home by going to nearby Piedmont Park, only a few blocks away, or the Morningside Nature Preserve, a nearby park with plenty of fun trails to follow.

If you are looking for something more adventurous, head north to the Chattahoochee National Forest, west to nearby Sweetwater State Park or east to Stone Mountain, where a quick hike presents breathtaking views. Stop by the Wilderness Outpost at ORGT to rent gear, or look at maps and guidebooks for ideas.

While you are outside, it is a good idea to get moving. The semester might have thrown a wrench in your perfectly planned workout schedule, but now is the perfect time to get back on track.

The CRC will only be open on Wednesday and Sunday of break so be sure to check out some of the wonderful options here in Atlanta. If you are looking to stretch out, King of Pops hosts free yoga every Sunday in the Old Fourth Ward Skate Park at 7 p.m.

For those looking to be able to eat all the Thanksgiving food they want, the Atlanta Track Club will be hosting the annual Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon & 5K. Even if you do not want to race, you can cheer on runners as they speed right past campus on Thursday morning.

Maybe the outdoors and exercise are not your cup of tea and you would rather stay inside and help those less fortunate. The season of giving is the perfect time to give back to the community. Take some time out of your break to find a way to get involved and help spread some joy.

Nearby options include volunteering at the Clarkston or Grace community food pantries, working with seniors at A.G. Rhodes Health and Rehab or making or delivering meals with either Meals on Wheels or Kashi Atlanta.

If these do not quite fit what you are looking for, check out www.handsonatl.org to find ongoing projects in the area.

Sometimes you just need to do something fun to relax and get away from Tech for a little bit. If you are not familiar with the Atlanta area, Thanksgiving break is a great time to acquaint yourself.

While all the previously mentioned activities will get you out and about in Atlanta, there are plenty more which can serve as a day of fun all on their own.

It can be easy to dismiss all the typical Atlanta tourist spots, especially if you have never been, but many of them are worth visiting at least once.

Places like the World of Coke, the Georgia Aquarium or the College Football Hall of Fame are classics that will surely impress.

Additionally, the High Art Museum, the Atlanta History Center and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens are all close by attractions that will connect you to this great city.

If the sheer idea of planning these adventures stresses you out, or even thinking about leaving your room over break irks you, then have no shame in keeping activity to a minimum.

Head to nearby Atlantic Station to watch a movie or stay inside and finish your favorite television show. Take the time to make a home-cooked meal. You could always just catch up on sleep, too. You earned every second of it.