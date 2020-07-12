Preview: Join TECHnically Creative’s chat with Megan Fetcher on July 13th

As one of the nation’s top tech schools, there is no denying the heavy emphasis the Institute places on STEM and the general disregard for anything remotely artsy. Georgia Tech Arts is aiming to combat that narrative. The organization has begun hosting a virtual conversation series, TECHnically Creative. The next chat will take place with visual artist and GT Alumna Megan Fetcher on July 13 via a Facebook live event.



TECHnically Creative hopes to create a dialogue between alumni working in the arts and current students struggling to reconcile their creative side with their technical work. As Georgia Tech Arts puts it: “While many Yellow Jackets go into careers in line with what they studied at school, there are some who find themselves putting their degrees to use within creative industries. Learn how these Georgia Tech alumni intertwined their passions with their degrees to chart exciting career paths.”



Abstract and mixed-media artist Megan Fetcher is this conversation’s guest. Fetcher started painting while at Tech and graduated from the Institute in 2017 with a B.S. in Business Administration. After graduation she found a way to further her newfound love of painting with her technical knowledge from Tech.



Fetcher’s artistic portfolio, Painted Parcels, features several collections in varying styles, subjects and mediums. She really does it all. Her “Sister” series features abstract women in soft colors, painted against blocky backgrounds. More abstract and loud is the “Serendipity” collection which is bright colors, broad brushstrokes and competing patterns. While Fletcher’s aesthetic seems to jump around quite a bit, no matter the style her work is eye catching and beautiful.



Just two years after her graduation, in 2019, Fletcher opened an all female co-working studio, the Reverie. In the space, women of all artistic pursuits — painting, photography, fashion, woodworking, upholstery and more — come together to create on common ground.



This is only the second installment of TECHnically Creative, so the Tech community should be sure to check it out. The inaugural conversation took place on June 22, 2020; Russ Todd, an Electrical Engineering alumnus, discussed his career running an acoustical engineering company. The recording can still be viewed on Georgia Tech Art’s Facebook page.



Make sure to tune at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13 at Georgia Tech Arts’ Facebook page for the livestream. There is also the option to register in advance for the event and submit your questions for Fetcher early, the form can be found at Georgia Tech Arts’ website.

