Of Montreal gets psychedelic on ‘UR FUN’

Of Montreal takes listeners on a ride to the center of their psyche with album “UR FUN.” This Athens-based band was formed nearly a quarter of a century ago and has a sound that has aged like fine wine. “UR FUN” marks the band’s 20th album release and was written and recorded in frontman Kevin Barnes’s Athens home. Of Montreal has been integral to the reemergence of psychedelic indie pop music. “UR FUN” makes for a dizzyingly entertaining trip from start to finish.

The album opens with upbeat “Peace To All Freaks” and has a sound that is eerily similar to many alternative rock songs released in the early 2010s. This tune could be considered one of the band’s more radio-friendly songs because it lacks the experimental, psychedelic qualities that usually make up an Of Montreal song.

“Polyaneurism” is as chaotic as its title, but fortunately it has that unmistakable Of Montreal sound and vibe. The song is full of complex, disjointed rhythms and vocals. The lyrics are almost incomprehensible and feel as though they are suffocating and circling the listener.

The fourth track “Gypsy That Remains” is a fun and fast-paced song that mimics time passing. With its electronic heavy sound and smooth vocals, this “Gypsy That Remains” makes for the perfect song to drive with the windows down.

“You’ve Had Me Everywhere” is chock-full of jumbled beats and a doo-wop vocals, creating yet another song reminiscent of early 2010s’ indie rock. As one of the first singles released off the album, it does a tremendous job in capturing the best elements of this experimental band.

“Carmillas of Love” has a sound that stands apart from the rest of the album. It has a disorienting sound while also drawing the listener in deeper. This song also has a romantic quality that creates an optimistic atmosphere for listeners.

The hilariously named “Don’t Let Me Die in America” is comical and one of the more simple songs off of the album. Although it is extremely repetitive, it does not lose its appeal and is still a very catchy song.

The album closes with “20th Century Schizofriendic Revengoid-man” and is more on the rock side than any of the other songs off the album. It features heavier guitar and less of a kaleidoscopic vibe.

“UR FUN” offers songs that longtime fans and new listeners will both enjoy. This album is able to make psychedelic rock easier to swallow for those that are not as familiar with the genre. Over the course of just over 40 minutes, Of Montreal introduces listeners to an otherworldly sound that truly cannot be put into words. “UR FUN” is a totally immersive experience and is undoubtedly worth a listen.