Lyrics shine on Little Big Town’s ‘Nightfall’

Country powerhouse Little Big Town packs a punch on their recently released studio album “Nightfall.” The soulful quartet offers hymnal-like vocals and instrumentation on their ninth studio album. Formed over 20 years ago, Little Big Town has fine-tuned their sound and zeroed in on what sets them apart from other country bands. For many, this band is the perfect introduction to modern country and is palatable to outsiders. Each member of the quartet brings their own unique tone and talents to the table. Every single song on the album follows a formula similar to that of Fleetwood Mac, wherein one member will sing lead vocals on a song, giving each song its own sound and vibe.

The album opens with “Next To You” and is the perfect way to start an album titled “Nightfall.” The song is peaceful, steady and evocative of the silence that comes with night time. The following song is titled “Nightfall,” after the album, and is similar to the mid-tempo songs that previously garnered the band’s success, such as “Better Man.” This tune also features a chorus that is catchy and unmistakably well-written.

“Forever and a Night” is a phenomenal example of the vocal range of Little Big Town. It features haunting vocals that reverberate and echo. The vocalist has a tone full of grit and sounds similar to country heavyweight Chris Stapleton. “Forever and a Night” is very raw, extremely personal and reminiscent of unsent text messages or a desperate voicemail.

Standout track “Over Drinking” is cleverly written and offers excellent vocal tone. This song is playful and confident in its delivery. This is one of the most uptempo tracks off the album and could be put on playlist meant for getting ready for a night out.

Another standout track, “The Daughters,” speaks about the rigid gender roles that are placed on girls and women, especially in regards to those who grow up in staunchly religious households. This powerful song sounds more like a letter of advice or a journal entry.

Final standout track “Sugar Coat” provides great depth in its lyrics and is anything but sweet. It relies on anecdotal accounts to show how it can be easier to hide behind a mask or “sugar coat” than be vulnerable.

“Nightfall” is all fans could have hoped for and more. Although there were no mega-hits on this album, this album does not disappoint lyrically. It features the authentic anecdotes that many long-time fans prioritize first when listening to a new album by the band. Little Big Town are masterclass storytellers and are in no way past their prime. Each album is a new chapter, and there is no sign of Little Big Town closing the book anytime soon.