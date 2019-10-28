Beabadoobee impresses with vocals on new EP

Rising star Beabadoobee proves that her obnoxiously long name is worth knowing with her EP release, “Space Cadet.” In roughly twenty minutes, this record takes the listener back to a time when Avril Lavigne and hair dye were top priorities. This EP is a combination of teenage angst, brewed with a voice that sings from a place that is beyond its years. She sounds like the girl that performs at the high school talent show that everyone knows is good enough to get signed and does.

“Space Cadet” begins with garage alternative rock tune “Are You Sure.” Beabadoobee juxtaposes her angelic voice with a heavy guitar backdrop. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, making this song lean more towards pop, but not quite enough so to crack the ranks of Top 40 radio.

Standout track “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus” is an ode to the lead singer from band Pavement. Lyrics like, “Got new hair, a new phase / I’m from outer space” are also on the elementary side, but they convey the experiences of being a teenager. The title of the song is self-explanatory as to what the song is about and provides an overall chill environment. It speaks of growth and reflecting on one–s past self.

The next song off the EP, “Sun More Often,” puts the vocals in the forefront, allowing her tone to really shine through. The soft-spoken, almost baby-talk makes her almost seem younger than her age, which is nineteen. Although her vocals and delivery are unique, the music backing it seems derivative of the other songs on the EP.

“She Plays Bass” is a quirky and fun tune that is another example of Beabadoobee’s ability to use uncomplicated lyrics to paint a perfect picture. The lyrics tell the story of the narrator’s jealousy for a girl that plays bass. This is virtually the only detail given about said girl, but it is enough. The words do a phenomenal job of creating a catchy hook and relating to listeners.

The EP closes with its namesake track. This song, like “Sun More Often,” does not provide a sound that stands out from the rest of the tracks. While the track is not the worst track on the record, because it is both the titular track and the last song, a more electrifying ending was expected. If this track was the first one listened to off the EP, it is doubtful that viewers would be interested in hearing the other songs.

Beabadoobee’s “Space Cadet” is a decent record to throw on while getting ready, but is not something everyone would put on their everyday playlist. The vocals of “Space Cadet” are its saving grace, and they do a good job of pulling listeners back in between the heavy guitar interludes.