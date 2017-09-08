As the weather cools, the TV schedule heats up with premieres of new shows and returns of fan favorites. Plan your season around a cozy night in with one of these upcoming shows.

American Horror Story

Sept. 5: The unique anthology series “American Horror Story” came back to FX this week with for its seventh season, titled Cult. Being released in a politically charged climate, the season is

rumored to include several references to and critiques of the current political landscape along with its standard nonstop horror.

A menagerie of veteran actors and actresses from seasons past return in different roles, a practice which has become standard for the show.

The Orville

Sept. 10: Though Seth MacFarlane is probably known mostly for his animated works, his face will find the small screen Sept. 10 in the live-action series

“The Orville.”

Set 400 years in the future, this science fiction comedy takes inspiration from “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone” to depict a space-faring crew’s adventures on the titular Orville spacecraft.

MacFarlane’s crude and even vapid humor works well in a cartoon format like “Family Guy” or in such films as “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” but it will be interesting to see if an entire live-action series can stem from what is essentially a frat-boy auteur.

The Deuce

Sept. 10: HBO’s newest series “The Deuce” throws viewers into the sleazy and drug-addled landscape of the 70’s New York porn industry. Hollywood stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal take to the small screen in this already-lauded tale of violence, lust and greed.

Broad City

Sept. 13: Comedy Central’s “Broad City” returns for its fourth season after over a year off air. Playing characters somewhat based on themselves, showrunners Illana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson will revive their signature brand of messy, raunchy and painfully real comedy.

While they use the old trope of friends who are polar opposites, they weave in modern elements, like FaceTiming across town and casually address current social

issues. This season’s treatment of President Trump’s election, including beeping out his name, should prove interesting. A fifth season has already been approved.

The Good Place

Sept. 20: After a dramatic twist at the end of the first season, NBC’s after-life themed show promises an exciting exploration in a new direction. Kristen Bell and Ted Danson star in this absurd but charming comedy.

Inhumans

Sept. 29: The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will bring another story to the small screen this fall with the upcoming ABC show “Inhumans.”

While other Marvel series have found moderate success, the pre-release Rotten Tomatoes score of “Inhumans” currently sits at 0%. Despite this unpromising indicator, those who are caught up with the MCU and are craving more before the next film should give it a chance.

The Walking Dead

Oct. 22: AMC’s flagship series “The Walking Dead” returns for its eighth season. The late fall

airdate allows plenty of time to binge and fall back in love with this popular show.

While there has been a steady decline in the show’s momentum recently, the series still promises a suspenseful and action-filled hour every week. Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl Grimes, has promised many killings and explosions during this season.

Stranger Things

Oct. 27: The Netflix hit “Stranger Things” took the internet

by storm upon its release, becoming one of the platform’s standout series. Just in time for Halloween, the binge-worthy sci-fi adventure will be returning to the streaming service with a fresh slew of new episodes.

The second season, according to creators, will delve deeper into the circumstances regarding Will’s disappearance and fill in the mythos set up in season one.