Brian Regan stands apart from the saturated comedic landscape through his observational and clean humor. Regan has performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York, was on Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and has filmed two solo Netflix specials.

Brian is a seasoned stand up legend. He seems at home on stage as he rattles off dozens of punchlines. His animated style and unique take on everyday occurrences evokes the memory of bygone greats, like George Carlin and Richard Pryor. Regan’s tour will stop at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre on Sept. 23.

Technique: So, when did you start doing comedy?

Regan: Oh, many moons ago. I don’t know why I’m making

a Native American reference. Basically a long time ago. Half a

century ago.

Technique: When and where did you start standup?

Regan: I decided to start standup in college. My first set was at a comedy club in Fort Lauderdale. You know, when I went up, I got up there, and the light was shining in my eyes and everything, and I just went up there and ad-libbed. I just said, “I forgot my lines.” And the craziest thing is, I killed. It was surreal. When I stepped off stage, my head was spinning, and when I drove home that night, it really felt good.

Technique: You just finished filming your second Netflix special in Denver on Aug. 24. How did it go?

Regan: It was awesome. I’m actually in LA to do the final editing for the special. You know, a lot of people think that a special is one uncut performance. When I’m really on stage, at some points, it’s quieter, but we edit all the best parts of the performance together for the special.

Technique: Why did you choose Denver for the filming?

Regan: I used to perform at a comedy club there called Comedy Works. They were always supportive of me when I made the jump from clubs to theatres. And the altitude is a mile high there, so people are pretty delirious.

Technique: Where do youstay now?

Regan: I live in Las Vegas. There’s no rhyme or reason to it, I just stay here with my family.

Technique: I read that you have had some cameos in Hollywood. You had a guest appearance on Chris Rock’s Top Five and now are a guest star in a TV series called Loudermilk.

Regan: Yup, “Loudermilk” — just to clarify — it is not my own show. I’m acting on for the show, working with a buddy.

Technique: Are you looking to have your own show in the future?

Regan: When I was working on “Loudermilk,” it was a bit different because I was working on someone else’s vision. I think to work on something solo … is something that I would really want to do.

Technique: Have you ever done stand-up at any clubs in

Atlanta?

Regan: Oh, yeah, I’ve been all around Atlanta. I’ve gone to the Punchline and Cobb Energy Center.

Technique: What other cities have you done stand up in?

Regan: I’ve been to the big ones: New York, LA. I was there when there were some clubs that aren’t even around anymore.

I think The Improv shut down in New York. And I’ve been to clubs in Milwaukee, and the set has gone just as well.

Technique: When you were first a comic, who were some of your inspirations?

Regan: I really looked up to Jerry Seinfeld; he gets a lot of mileage out of a simple thought. You know, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Steve Martin, all those guys. Steve Martin is a mixture of smart and silly, and George Carlin moved into social consciousness kind of stuff.

Technique: Clean humor is something you are known for. Have you always been clean on stage?

Regan: I was always mostly clean. Not 100% clean, but pretty much. I had some jokes with the f-word in it. Clean humor is not as big of a deal to me as it is to other people. I just talk about everyday stuff. I’ve never done a filthy, raunchy bit. Being clean was a part of my act that just felt natural to me.

Technique: You have a show at Chastain Park on the Sept. 23, right?

Regan: Yes, I’m looking forward to it because the Amphitheatre is outside. A lot of comics would say that they don’t want to perform outdoors because they want the laughter contained, but I’m really comfortable outdoors.

Technique: Thank you for your time. I look forward to your tour at Chastain Park.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.